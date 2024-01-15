The NBA legend offered his two cents on the Warriors' state of affairs.

If there is one thing NBA fans have learned over the last decade, nobody just can't count out Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. But with the way their 2023-24 season is going so far, it's becoming really tempting to say that the Warriors dynasty as we knew it is finally over. NBA legend Vince Carter, however, can't do it just yet, but he did offer his two cents on what the Warriors need to do to salvage whatever is left of their dynastic run.

“I think [the Golden State Warriors] are fragile right now,” Carter, who was actually drafted by Golden State, said on Run It Back. “They need to find some youth and some offense… At best, I think they're going to be in the middle of the pack.”

“[The Golden State Warriors] need to find some youth and some offense… At best, I think they're going to be in the middle of the pack.” Vince Carter on the state of the Dubs 👀 (via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/Mw03Q1Oa82 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 15, 2024

Warriors fans will certainly prefer the middle of the pack than where their team is currently at right now. Golden State finds itself at 12th in the Western Conference standings at 18-21 with just about half a season of basketball remaining.

Vince Carter had some pretty strong points in his arguments, noting that this aging Warriors team needs a jolt of youthful energy. He particularly mentioned Jonathan Kuminga and how the Warriors need to play with his strengths instead of making him play a role that doesn't maximize his athletic gifts.

Likewise, he added that Draymond Green will be vital to helping Golden State overcome this latest hurdle because of how his antics have affected Stephen Curry and the team so far. Green will make his return on Monday when the Warriors take on the Memphis Grizzlies on MLK Day.

A lot of eyes will be on the Warriors to see what the organization will do ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline to save its season.