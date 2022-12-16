By Diego Vergel de Dios · 4 min read

The Golden State Warriors lost several guys from their 2022 NBA championship run, including Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Nemanja Bjelica. The front office was banking on the younger players stepping up along with some other veteran role players, but they have been underwhelming this season. With Stephen Curry expected to miss several weeks due to a shoulder injury, the burden to carry Golden State will now percolate to the rest of the team.

The top players on their team are safe from any in-season trades, namely Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Jordan Poole. However, the rest of the roster may be available before the trade deadline as Bob Meyers intends to bolster their team for another championship run. A 2-13 away record, a below .500 team, and Curry’s serious injury may just force the front office to make some moves and finally use the young players (James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody) and/or some future draft capital in trades.

Alex Caruso

The Chicago Bulls are 11-16, and it seems inevitable that they will eventually blow their team up. Their stars may cost too much for Golden State, but the perfect player from the Bulls that Steve Kerr would want is Alex Caruso, who is making just over $9 million this season. When the Bulls played the Warriors this season, it was seen that Kerr told Caruso that he would love to have him, and he would be a perfect replacement for the role voided by Gary Payton II.

With the read-and-react system of the Warriors, they need high-IQ players on their squad, and Caruso fits that billing. When everyone is back and healthy for a playoff run, Caruso would still receive a substantial amount of minutes, especially in the closing lineup. Caruso is a player who would complement guys like Curry and Thompson because he does not need the touches and shots to remain effective on the floor.

With the Bulls potentially entering rebuild mode, would they be interested in trying to revitalize Wiseman’s career? That would be an ideal swap for the Warriors, though they would likely have to add more or perhaps include another one of the youngsters instead of Wiseman in a deal.

Seth Curry

Seth Curry is someone who has been recovering from his ankle injury in the offseason, but his outstanding outside shooting is something the Warriors need without Stephen Curry. Seth Curry has been struggling with the Brooklyn Nets this season, and they have been utilizing more effective wings like Yuta Watanabe and Royce O’Neale. This is the perfect buy-low opportunity for Golden State, especially with Curry’s expiring contract worth over $8 million, so perhaps it wouldn’t even take that much to get him.

Moving to the Bay Area with his brother would be a brilliant move for Seth and his family. Without Steph, the guard rotation of Golden State is depleted as of the moment, so they will need to add another ball handler and shooter to their roster.

Kyle Kuzma

The signing of JaMychal Green has been a disappointment for the Warriors. The unfortunate struggles of James Wiseman have also caused major issues in the Warriors’ frontcourt as the burden increases on both Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. With a possible Kyle Kuzma acquisition, he would be a much better version of Otto Porter Jr. as a 3 or a small-ball 4 in the system of head coach Steve Kerr.

It has been well-documented that Kuzma desires to earn more shots if he gets traded, but it has been proven that he can flourish on a championship-contending squad. Winning cures everything, and Kyle Kuzma is one prime example as he adjusted and thrived in his prior role with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kuzma is the best out of these three players and is making $13 million as an expiring contract, so it would take a bit more to get him to match that salary and value.

***

The Warriors have some intriguing young trade chips to use, and the time is now to put them to use. Acquiring one or more of these veteran players named here would help the Dubs manage Stephen Curry’s absence more effectively. It’s time for Bob Meyers to start wheeling and dealing.