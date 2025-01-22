ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Golden State Warriors are on the road to take on the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

Golden State has been pretty good on defense this season. They allow 111.2 points per game this season, which is the 10th-lowest in the NBA. The Warriors allow the seventh-fewest field goals made per game, and the ninth-lowest field goal percentage in the NBA this season. The Warriors have to keep this up against the Kings. When the Warriors allow less than 115 points they are 16-13. That is 16 of their 21 wins. If the Warriors can hold the Kings under 115 points, they will have a great chance to win this game.

Golden State wants to win games with the three ball. The Warriors make 15.0 threes per game, which is the fifth-most in the NBA. Along with that, the Warriors shoot 36.2 percent from beyond the arc. In fact, 45.5 percent of the Warriors shots are from beyond the arc, which is the sixth-most in the NBA. The Kings allow teams to have the sixth-highest three-point percentage against them, and they let teams make the third-most shots per game from beyond the arc. If the Warriors can get hot from three, they are going to be very hard to beat.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sacramento has been playing great basketball. They have won nine of their last 10 games. All of their success lately has been under new head coach Doug Christie. In those 10 games, the Kings are averaging 122.1 points per game, which is 7.1 more points per game than they had under Mike Brown. Their defense has slightly improved, as well. Sacramento has allowed 113.0 points per game in their last 10 games. Under Doug Christie, the Kings have been excellent, and they are not showing any signs of slowing down.

The Kings have already beaten the Warriors once this season. Sacramento dominated the game as they won by 30 points. The Kings were able to put up 129 points on 51.7 percent shooting, and they made 19 threes. Along with that, the Kings made 20 of 22 free throws in the win. They did that without De'Aaron Fox, as well. Defensively, the Kings allowed just 99 points, and kept the Warriors to just 12 threes made. Golden State also shot under 46 percent in the loss. If the Kings can have a similar game, they will be able to win this game.

Final Warriors-Kings Prediction & Pick

This could end up being a pretty good game. The Warriors will be without Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga will be out for the Warriors, though. Those two players are not the best scoring players, but they do make an impact on the court. The Kings, on the other hand, are healthy and ready to go. It is hard to bet against the Kings with the way they are playing, so I will not be doing that. I will take the Kings to cover the spread.

Final Warriors-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings -7 (-108)