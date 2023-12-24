We're here to share our NBA Christmas odds series, make a Warriors-Nuggets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Golden State Warriors will head to the Rocky Mountains to face the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Christmas Day. We're here to share our NBA Christmas odds series, make a Warriors-Nuggets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Warriors defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 126-106 on Saturday at Oracle. Initially, they fell behind 30-23 after the first quarter. But they had a monster second quarter. Then, they built their lead in the fourth quarter to sustain the lead. Klay Thompson led the way with 28 points. Likewise, Stephen Curry added 27 points. Brandin Dodziemski added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Ultimately, they did not have the services of Andrew Wiggins, who was out with an illness. Despite that, they still shot 57.8 percent from the field, including 30.3 percent from the triples. The Warriors also had 38 assists while also winning the board battle 49-30. Also, they overcame 16 turnovers.

The Nuggets defeated the Charlotte Hornets 102-95. Overall, it was a big third quarter that helped them pull away, as they held the Hornets to nine points. Michael Porter Jr. led the way with 22 points, while Jamal Murray added 20. Also, Nikola Jokic had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Aaron Gordon added 14 points. Significantly, the Nuggets shot 43.3 percent, including 40 percent from the triples.

The Nuggets lead the all-time series 104-85. Also, they swept the Warriors last season. The Nuggets are also 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Warriors. Curiously, the dominated one game at home. But the Nuggets also edged out the Warriors in the other two games.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Nuggets Odds

Golden State Warriors: +6.5 (-108)

Denver Nuggets: -6.5 (-112)

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How to Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

Time: 2:40 PM ET/11:40 AM PT

TV: ABC and ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors live and die by the three. Yet, lately, they have not been hitting them at the frequent rate as they have in the past. Curry is averaging 28.3 points. Also, he is shooting 47 percent from the field, including 42.1 percent from the triples. Thompson is averaging 17.6 points per game. However, his shooting numbers are down, as he is shooting 43.2 percent from the field, including 38.7 percent from the triples. Jonathan Kuminga has been a good third option, averaging 12.5 points per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field. However, Golden State needs Wiggins back. Wiggins is averaging 12.3 points per game. Yet, there is potential for so much more.

The Warriors are struggling to shoot the basketball, ranking 25th in field-goal shooting percentage. Also, they are not the best at shooting from beyond the arc anymore, ranking 13th in 3-point shooting percentage. The Warriors are also inconsistent from the charity stripe, ranking 12th in free-throw shooting percentage. However, they are the best team in the association on the boards, ranking first in rebounds. But the Warriors are sloppy with the basketball, ranking 27th in turnovers. They also do not protect the rim well, ranking 29th in blocked shots.

The Warriors will cover the spread if they can hit their shots from all over the court. Then, they need to defend the rim and stop turning the ball over.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Jokic continues to dominate at the office, averaging 26.4 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. Also, he has his partner-in-crime, with Murray averaging 19.3 points per game while shooting 46.4 percent, including 44.1 percent from the triples. Porter showed what he could do, averaging 16.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Also, Gordon is awesome, averaging 13.5 points per game. But the Nuggets have also seen a lot from Reggie Jackson, who is averaging 12.8 points per game. Therefore, he may play a pivotal role in this game.

The Nuggets remain a really good shooting team, ranking fourth in field-goal shooting percentage. While they are not as good at shooting the 3-point shot as they were last season, they are still solid, ranking 11th in shots from beyond the arc. The Nuggets struggle at the charity stripe, ranking 30th in free-throw shooting percentage. However, they remain solid on the boards, ranking 10th in rebounds. But the Nuggets handle the basketball well, ranking first in turnovers. Also, they are solid on the defensive rim, ranking 14th in blocked shots.

The Nuggets will cover the spread if they continue to shoot the ball. Then, they will need to play tight defense.

Final Warriors-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets are starting to find their gearing again. Therefore, expect them to come out of the gates and run wild in this one. The Nuggets are one of the best teams in the NBA and will have enough to topple the Warriors.

Final Warriors-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets: -6.5 (-112)