The Golden State Warriors are on the road to take on the Detroit Pistons Thursday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Warriors-Pistons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Warriors-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Pistons Odds

Golden State Warriors: +3 (-108)

Moneyline: +124

Detroit Pistons: -3 (-112)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors do an okay job on the defensive side of the floor. They allow just 111.1 points per game on the season, and teams have the eighth-fewest field goal percentage against the Warriors. Golden State also does a good job defending the three, and they force a decent amount of turnovers. Detroit only scores 112.0 points per game, so there is a chance for the Warriors to hold the Pistons down. The Warriors have to play some of their better defense if they want to beat the Pistons Thursday night.

Detroit is having a good season, but there is one part of their game the Warriors can exploit. The Pistons have allowed teams to make 14.1 threes per made, which is the fifth-most in the NBA. Teams also shoot 38.1 percent from beyond the arc against the Pistons this season, which is the second-most in the NBA. The Warriors take and make the fourth-most threes per game in league. They want to beat teams from beyond the arc, and there is a chance for them to do just that against the Pistons. If they hit their threes in this game, the Warriors will be able to cover the spread.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

Detroit is on a five-game win streak after beating the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night. On their five game win streak, the Pistons are playing some fantastic defense. They have allowed just 101.6 points per game. Teams are shooting also shooting 43.3 percent against them in those five games while owning a three-point percentage of 34.6. Their defensive play has been a big reason for their wins lately, and they have to keep that up against the Warriors Thursday night.

Golden State is dealing with quite a few injuries heading into this game. They are not ruled out yet, but there is a chance for them to sit out Thursday night. The questionable players include Steph Curry (knee inflammation), Draymond Green (ankle sprain), and they will be without Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga. These are some big injuries to some good players, and the Pistons have to take advantage of that. Without them, the Pistons have a great chance to cover the spread.

Cade Cunningham is having a great month of January. In five games, Cunningham has scored 27.3 points per game, grabbed 6.3 rebounds, and dished out 8.0 assists. He is a massive reason for the success of the Pistons lately, and on the season as a whole. The Pistons are a better team when Cunningham is able to pass the ball around and record assists. If Cunningham plays well, the Pistons will play well.

Final Warriors-Pistons Prediction & Pick

Keep an eye on the injury report for the Warriors. That is going to make a difference. Because of it, I will take the Pistons to win straight up.

Final Warriors-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Pistons ML (-146)