The Golden State Warriors are in the Midwest to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Warriors-Timberwolves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Warriors-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Timberwolves Odds

Golden State Warriors: +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +180

Minnesota Timberwolves: -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 215.5 (-110)

Under: 215.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

Minnesota is a good team, but they do struggle to score. The Timberwolves average 109.6 points per game, which is the ninth-lowest in the NBA. They shoot just 46.0 percent from the field, and they will turn the ball over occasionally. Golden State allows the eighth-fewest points per game, so they are having a good defensive season. With the Timberwolves not scoring all that well, and the Warriors playing solid defense, Golden State has a chance to hold Minnesota under 110 points and win this game.

The Warriors have played the Timberwolves three times this season. In those three games, the Warriors have played excellent Defense. They have allowed under 100 points in each of the three games. Minnesota is averaging just 105.3 points per game against Golden State, and shooting under 45 percent from the field. Minnesota is doing a decent job from beyond the arc against the Warriors, but they are overall struggling to score. If the Warriors can have another good defensive game against Minnesota, they will be able to win this game.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors have won just one time in their last five games. They are coming off a pretty bad loss against the Toronto Raptors, as well. In those five games, Golden State has scored just 100.2 points per game. They have been held under 100 points three times in those five games. When the Warriors are held under 110 points, they have a record of 4-15. They have been held under that in all of their last five games, including the win. If the Warriors have another game of under 110 points, the Timberwolves will have a chance to cover the spread.

The Timberwolves have won four of their last five games. Their one loss was a two-point loss against a good Memphis Grizzlies team. In their four wins, their defense has been very good. In their last four wins, the Timberwolves are allowing just 99.5 points per game. That is not super surprising, though. The Timberwolves allow 107.6 points per game, which is the sixth-lowest in the NBA. They hold opponents to a low field goal percentage, and they stay out of foul trouble. With the Warriors really struggling to score lately, the Timberwolves should not have any problem shutting them down.

Final Warriors-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

This is a very good game on paper. Steph Curry vs Anthony Edwards should be a prime time matchup. In fact, those two players are the reason the game happens to be on ESPN. If the game is a defensive battle, I do think that will favor the Timberwolves. Minnesota is a better defensive team, and they are playing better basketball lately. For that reason, I will take the Timberwolves to win the game, and cover the spread, as well.

Final Warriors-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves -5.5 (-108)