The Golden State Warriors travel across the country to take on the Washington Wizards Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Wizards prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Warriors are 29-27 this season, and they have won three of their last four games. Golden State has already beaten the Wizards once this season, and that was right before Christmas. In that game, Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, and Klay Thompson combined for 72 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds. As a team, the Warriors shot 47.9 percent from the field, and they made 18 threes. They were able to put up 129 points on the back of a 66-point second half. Chris Paul is still out, but there is a chance he returns to the court in this game.
The Wizards are 9-48 this season, and they are on an 11-game win streak. In their loss against the Warriors earlier this season, Jordan Poole led the team with 25 points. Corey Kispert had 18 points off the bench, as well. As a team, the Wizards shot 45.4 precent from the floor in the game. They also shot just 31.4 percent from the three-point line. Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert, Bilal Coulibaly, and Isaiah Livers are all questionable in this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Warriors-Wizards Odds
Golden State Warriors: -11 (-110)
Moneyline: -590
Washington Wizards: +11 (-110)
Moneyline: +430
Over: 240.5 (-110)
Under: 240.5 (-110)
How to Watch Warriors-Wizards
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Bay Area, Monumental Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Warriors have a great chance to put up some points in this game. They are averaging the sixth-most points per game at 119.2 points. The Wizards are allowing the most points per game at 124.2 points. Washington does not play good defense, and the Warriors should be able to take advantage of that. If the Warriors can have a good offensive game, they will be able to cover the spread.
When the Warriors score 120 points or more this season, they have a record of 19-9. Golden State should be able to easily put up 120 points in this game. When the Wizards allow that many points, they are 1-34. If the Warriors score 120, which they should, they are going to win this game with ease.
Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Wizards have not been playing well. However, they do have a chance to cover this spread. Washington, on the season, scores 114.4 points per game while the Warriors allow 117.4 points per game. Golden State does not play great on the defensive end, and the Wizards need to take advantage of that. If Washington can put up points on a struggling road team, they will be able to cover this spread.
Final Warriors-Wizards Prediction & Pick
The Wizards are not playing well at the moment, and they have been struggling all season. Washington has yet to win double-digit games, and I will not be betting on them because of this. The Warriors have finally started playing well, and they are making their way into a playoff spot. I think the Warriors are going to have a big offensive game, and they should cover the spread because of this, no matter how large.
Final Warriors-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Warriors -11 (-110), Over 240.5 (-110)