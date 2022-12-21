By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Stephen Curry made the trip from the Golden State to the City of Dreams to reunite with former Warrior Kevin Durant at the latter’s star-studded dinner party on Sunday.

Durant and his longtime manager Rich Kleiman hosted a Boardroom holiday dinner at The Nines in New York City, according to Page Six, with Curry and various other celebrities in attendance.

Also spotted at the soiree were Gayle King, Jeff Zucker, Fabulous, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Victor Cruz, CC Sabathia and Richie Akiva, per Page Six.

STEPH CURRY AND KEVIN DURANT IN NYC LAST NIGHT 🔥🔥🔥 (h/t @warriorsworld) pic.twitter.com/6nbWquYl7f — Guru (@DrGuru_) December 20, 2022

“Kevin and Steph embraced and got to chat and catch up,” a source told the website. “They were very happy seeing each other and had some quiet alone time too.”

After Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season, rumors have abounded about an on-court reunion between Curry and Durant. The two won back-to-back titles with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018 before Durant abruptly left the Golden State to join the New York franchise.

“If you said, ‘Oh, KD’s coming back, and we’re gonna play with him…I’d be like, Hell, yeah!’” Curry explained to the Rolling Stone in September.

With Golden State struggling in a competitive Western Conference this season, Durant could be just the tonic for the 15-17 Warriors. Both Curry and Durant are 34 years old, but Steph still thinks he has another title or two in him.

“If anybody’s saying that you wouldn’t entertain that conversation — no disrespect to anybody on our team — but you don’t know how things work…I’ve got complete confidence in my team that we can win it again,” Curry told the Rolling Stone.

Maybe Stephen Curry was trying to bring Durant back to San Francisco by attending his former teammates’ star-studded dinner party, but regardless of the motivations, it looked like a great party.

And it comes just days before the two veteran superstars are set to face off when the Warriors head to the Barclays Center to face the Nets on Wednesday.