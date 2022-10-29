Washington Commanders: 3 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Colts

The Washington Commanders have had a strange start to the season, but are still just one win away from being a .500 team. With a favorable matchup coming up against the Indianapolis Colts, they could bring their record back to 4-4 if they find a way to win on Sundat afternoon. With Week 8 right around the corner, we decided to lay out our Commanders Week 8 predictions for their pivotal contest with the Colts.

The Commanders managed to overcome the loss of starting quarterback Carson Wentz to upset the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. Taylor Heinicke took over under center and led Washington to a surprising victory, and considering the suddenly ultra-competitive state of the NFC East, that has kept them alive in their division for at least one more week.

In order for the Commanders to stay alive, though, they are going to have to beat the Colts here in Week 8. Indy is swapping quarterbacks, sending struggling veteran Matt Ryan to the bench in favor of the untested Sam Ehlinger, making this a favorable game for Washignton. So with the stage being set, let’s dive into the Commanders bold predictions and see what could end up happening in this game.

3. Jonathan Taylor will score three touchdowns on the Commanders defense

The Commnaders run defense has been right in the middle of the pack this season, and they are going to have a tall task ahead of them taking on Jonathan Taylor, especially now that Ehlinger is under center. The Colts run game, which was so dominant last season, has struggled to start this season, thanks in large part to Ryan’s struggles under center.

Indianapolis is going to lean heavily on Taylor to help Ehlinger out in his first NFL start, and that could result in a high volume outing for the Colts star rushing back. Again, Taylor hasn’t been the same runner has was last season, but much of that is due to things that aren’t within his control. Now he will have a chance to make some noise with Ryan on the bench.

It’s not that the Commanders run defense is bad, but Taylor is in line for an explosive outing, and he turns his volume into his strongest outing since Week 1 of the season against the Houston Texans. Taylor will score all three of the Colts touchdowns on the ground himself, and keep Indianapolis in the game despite Ehlinger’s first game struggles.

2. Commanders RBs Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson will both score rushing touchdowns

With Brian Robinson back after missing the start of the season, Washington’s backfield has become pretty strong. Head coach Ron Rivera hasn’t really settled in on a lead running back, but it’s actually ended up working, so if isn’t broken, why fix it? The dual threat of both Robinson and Gibson will once again help the Commanders offense move up and down the field against Indy.

Robinson has been getting most of the early down work, while Gibson has found his way on the field in passing situations. It was strange to think that Robinson could supplant Gibson from his starting role this season, but early on, it looks like the pair are working well together, and the Commanders may have finally figured out their offensive identity.

Washington will lean heavily on both of these running backs again, and both Robinson and Gibson will find their way into the end zone throughout this game against Indy. Robinson will plunge in a one-yard touchdown, while Gibson will haul in a five-yard pass from Heinicke, helping lead the Commanders to a much needed victory over the Colts.

1. The Commanders will win the game 31-27 thanks to a game-winning drive from Taylor Heinicke

Despite their running backs success, the Commanders will be trailing for much of this game. The Colts get an early lead thanks to the first of Taylor’s touchdowns on the day, and spend the rest of the game running the ball all over their defense. Ehlinger will make throws when he has to, but he tightens up as the game becomes closer in the second half, allowing Washington to find their way back into the proceedings.

Heinicke is forced to take matters into his own hands after heading into halftime trailing 20-10, and he ends up passing for three touchdows on the day. Gibson’s score cuts the lead to 20-17, and a touchdown catch from Curtis Samuel early in the fourth will give the Commanders a 24-20 lead. Taylor will rip off a 68-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth, though, forcing Heinicke to conjur up some magic.

Heinicke does just that, and leads a game-winning drive that ends up with him finding Terry McLaurin in the back of the end zone for an eight-yard touchdown. Ehlinger will try to replictae Heinicke’s heroics in his first career start, but he throws an interception to Kendall Fuller to end the game. And just like that, the Commanders will be on a three game win streak to push their record back to .500.