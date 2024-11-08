The Washington Commanders enter a tough Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7-2. They are not only one of the most surprising teams in the league but among the hottest as well. They'll carry a three-game win streak into this game. Before the game kicks off, we'll be making our Commanders' Week 10 bold predictions.

Week 9 was not as thrilling of a win as Week 8 for the Commanders, but it proved just how great Jayden Daniels is. They beat the Giants 28-25 despite a poor performance from their defense. Daniels scored when he needed to and got his team a necessary victory. Now, they added Marshon Lattimore to the fold to help them on the outside. That addition will be huge right away in Week 10.

If Washington can grab an eighth win before Thanksgiving, they'll be on their way to their first division title since 2020. How will they fare in their toughest game of the season? Let's find out in our Commanders Week 10 Predictions.

Jayden Daniels will rack up 300+ total yards

The MVP conversation is clearing up and Jayden Daniels is firmly in the middle of it. Lamar Jackson put up a signature performance on Thursday night, putting his stamp on the race. Daniels will have to keep pace with the Ravens' QB and that starts with a great performance against a great defense. He will rack up 275 total yards in this game.

The Steelers are 6-2 largely thanks to their defense. TJ Watt has been a monster, Alex Highsmith has been great as well, and Joey Porter Jr has been great at cornerback. This is the toughest matchup that Daniels has faced in his NFL career, as proven by their dominance of quarterbacks this year. They have not allowed 300 yards to a quarterback since Week 5 against the Cowboys.

Daniels has two 300-yard games so far this season, one against the Bears and another against the Browns. Both of those defenses are lumped in with some of the best groups in the league. While the Steelers are on another level, Daniels has shown up to the big games so far this year. He will rise to the challenge in Week 10 and rack up 300 total yards.

Terry McLaurin and Zach Ertz will both score touchdowns

Part of the reason that Commanders have had so much success on offense is because of veterans Terry McLaurin and Zach Ertz. While they have had struggles with bad quarterbacks in recent years, they have a great one now and are benefitting from it. Both McLaurin and Ertz will score touchdowns on Sunday against the Steelers.

McLaurin had only two catches but both were for touchdowns against the Giants last week. While he had a rough first few years in the league, he has been incredible with Daniels. Before last week, he had made at least four catches in seven consecutive games. Expect that streak to kick back up with another touchdown to boot for the Commanders' star wideout against the Steelers.

Ertz has been an awesome tight end for the Commanders this season. We've been telling fantasy football managers to lock Ertz into their lineups and it will benefit them this week. The tight end will be key in terms of blocking TJ Watt and being a dump-off option. One of those completions will end in the end zone for Ertz.

Commanders grab eighth win, beat the Steelers

The Commanders will pick up another win by beating the Steelers on Sunday. The game is at home, which will help them as Pittsburgh is a tough place to play. The Lattimore addition will help stop the Russell Wilson long bombs to George Pickens, which have worked so far this season. And when Washington gives Daniels the ball with a chance to win, he usually takes advantage.

The Steelers have not been dominant on offense so far this season. With Russell Wilson or Justin Fields at quarterback, they have scored enough points to win but not dominate. They will need to do just that to beat the Commanders. With their new star cornerback, Washington will get another win and put themselves in a great position to win the NFC East.