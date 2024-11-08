The fantasy football season is over halfway through and we've been helping you at tight end all season long. After a sluggish start to the season, the regulars have stormed back into contention. All of a sudden, tight end is a massive decision you have to make each week. We'll tell you who to start in our Week 10 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings.

Bye weeks are forcing a change at number one in our rankings. Brock Bowers' run at the top takes a temporary stop because of the Raiders' bye. Fantasy football managers hope that new play-caller Scott Turner keeps Bowers in the game plan. Tucker Kraft and David Njoku are both off the list because of byes as well. The good news is there aren't any significant injuries to report at the position.

Starting the right tight end can propel you to a much-needed win and get you into the playoffs. Help yourself with our Week 10 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings.

Top fantasy football tight ends for Week 10

George Kittle comes back from a bye week and takes over the number one spot. The 49ers are fully healthy with the return of Christian McCaffrey but that should not take targets away from Kittle. The veteran rode momentum into the bye with his best game of the season. He celebrated National Tight Ends Day with a 128-yard performance. Expect another great performance for the fantasy football star.

The Cardinals' offense was dynamic against the Bears and that included a quiet game from Trey McBride. He only picked up 35 yards in the win, a disappointing fantasy football performance after his great Week 8. While the Cardinals' offense has been rolling lately, they have a tough matchup with the Jets. New York looked much better against the Texans and has the extended rest.

Kyle Pitts finally had his patented fantasy football bust game. He had just one target and one catch for 11 yards for 2.1 PPR points, his second-lowest of the season. Pitts' career has been full of games like this, where he disappears from the offense and leaves managers scratching their heads. Don't expect that to continue, especially if Drake London is out, against a poor Saints defense.

Sleeper tight ends for Week 10

Hunter Henry continues to be one of the few fantasy football options on the Patriots. Managers saw the Bears shut down Trey McBride last week but don't expect that to continue this week. The difference here is the stacked cupboard of weapons Kyler Murray can target throughout a game. Maye does not have the same benefit so Henry will continue to shine.

Mike Gesicki is making his first appearance on the list this season. As the season moves forward, tight end depth will be important in fantasy football and Gesicki is a great option. With Erick All Jr's injury, he should get most of the targets moving forward. He is still available in over half of the ESPN leagues and should be claimed in way more.

The Commanders are one of the surprise teams of the season and Zach Ertz is a reason why. Jayden Daniels has hit the tight end for multiple touchdowns and a few big games this season. Week 10 will be the most difficult matchup in Daniels' young career as they face the vaunted Steelers defense. Ertz will need to be open as a dump-off option as TJ Watt bears down on the quarterback.

Bust tight ends for Week 10

You should continue to fade Dalton Schultz even as Nico Collins opens up the passing game. The Texans have failed to get their tight end involved in the passing game this season. He has failed to crack 10 PPR points once this season and the Lions are not the team to break out against. Even without Aidan Hutchinson, they dominated the Packers and shut down Tucker Kraft. Don't expect great things in fantasy football from Dalton Schultz.

The Jets have a tough matchup against an up-and-coming Cardinals defense and that spells trouble for Tyler Conklin. After a touchdown catch in Week 8, he had less than one PPR point in Week 9. Conklin made one catch for -3 yards against the Texans. He has not been a great fantasy football option and will not be moving forward even without Mike Williams.

Evan Engram and the Jaguars will likely have a tough game against the Vikings on Sunday. Engram got off to a hot start this season but has struggled lately. With Trevor Lawrence not expected to play and Brian Flores' defense dominating the Colts, this will not be easy for Engram. Fade him in fantasy football until the Jaguars get an easier matchup.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues (standard rankings in parentheses)

Week 10 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

15. (15) Hunter Henry, NE (@ CHI)

14. (13) Sam LaPorta, DET (@ HOU)

13. (14) Cole Kmet, CHI (v NE)

12. (12) Mark Andrews, BAL (v CIN)

11. (11) Mike Gesicki, CIN (@ BAL)

10. (8) Pat Friermuth, PIT (@ WSH)

9. (10) Jake Ferguson, DAL (v PHI)

8. (9) Dalton Kincaid, BUF (@ IND)

7. (7) Zach Ertz, WSH (v PIT)

6. (6) Travis Kelce, KC (v DEN)

5. (4) Cade Otton, TB (v SF)

4. (5) Dallas Goedert, PHI (@ DAL)

3. (2) Kyle Pitts, ATL (@ NO)

2. (3) Trey McBride, ARI (v NYJ)

1. (1) George Kittle, SF (@ TB)