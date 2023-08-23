The Washington football team will be taking the field in 2023 without the services of one of their biggest offensive weapons. Head coach Kalen DeBoer announced that running back Cam Davis sustained a lower leg injury at Washington's practice Tuesday. The injury will require surgery that will keep him out for the 2023 season, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Davis led the Huskies a season ago with 13 touchdowns and 522 yards in 2022.

“It's his second year in the system, works so hard, leads the right way, disciplined guy,” said DeBor, per ESPN. “He not only does a great job with the ball in his hands, but in pass protection, he knows everything inside and out.”

It's an unfortunate blow for a Washington team that has high hopes coming into 2023. The Huskies are currently ranked number 10 in the nation, coming off of a 2022 season in which they went 10-2 and beat Texas in the Alamo Bowl. Washington football finished the season at number 12 in the College Football Playoff Committee's year-end rankings.

The Cam Davis injury will be especially tough considering Davis' unique combination of athleticism and size to give Washington's offense an added dimension.

While the injury is certainly a devastating blow to Kalen DeBoer's chances in 2023, it's not necessarily the end of the world. This offseason, Washington brought in Mississippi State transfer Dillon Johnson to help bolster the backfield. It appears they will be relying on Johnson maybe more than originally anticipated now with Davis' injury.

The Huskies will kick things off in 2023 against Boise State on September 2.