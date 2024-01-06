Washington can expect their 2nd Team All-Pac-12 running back to play in the National Championship Game

Dillon Johnson transferred from Mississippi State to the Washington because he had, in his own words, “hopes of finding a more fit playing environment for me.” In Seattle with the Huskies, Johnson has found just that, and in addition, he now finds himself just one win away from capturing a National Championship that was never going to come his way had he stayed in Starkville. And with just one win keeping the Huskies from college football immortality, there seems to be no way that Johnson would miss the opportunity to be on the field for that game, aggravated leg injury be damned.

“Spoke to Washington tailback Dillon Johnson about his status for Monday,” ESPN's Pete Thamel tweeted on Saturday. Thamel continued, saying, “He said he ‘doubts' he’ll be 100-percent. ‘But it's all good. I'll be ready to rock and roll and give whatever my team needs. I'll be ready to do it.'”

Well that settles it, and whoa boy, would Johnson's presence be a boost for a Washington Huskies offense that is preparing to face the best defense in the country. The vast majority of the headlines and credit for Washington's run to the College Football Playoff have gone the way of Michael Penix Jr. and his stable of wide receivers that have made the Huskies offense arguably the best in the nation. However, Johnson has contributed plenty this season.

After back to back seasons with 89 carries in his final two seasons at Mississippi State, Johnson arrived at Washington and immediately stepped into a role that provided him the opportunity he was hoping for. On 222 carries, Johnson rushed for 1,162 yards and 22 touchdowns this season, earning a 2nd-team All-Pac-12 nod for his efforts.

Against top competition, Johnson has played some of his best football. In two games against Oregon, Dillon Johnson carried the ball 48 times for 252 yards and 3 touchdowns. Against USC, Johnson exploded for 256 yards and 4 TDs. And against the Longhorns in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Johnson found the end zone twice in the Huskies win.