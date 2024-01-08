Will Dillon Johnson go against Michigan?

In the Sugar Bowl, the Washington football team defeated Texas in a close game. However, Kalen DeBoer's puzzling usage of Dillon Johnson late in the game caused quite a stir after the running back suffered an injury down the stretch.

With the College Football Playoff National Championship game against Michigan finally here, the question all week has been whether or not Johnson will play as he nurses an injury.

Dillon Johnson's status vs. Michigan

Hours before the game, Pete Thamel of ESPN gave a huge update on his status:

“There's increased optimism about Johnson's availability and how quality he'll be with the injured knee and ankle…He practiced 80% of his snaps two days ago on Saturday and had 100% of his practice snaps yesterday.”

Our news update on Dillon Johnson’s status tonight, J.J. McCarthy’s future at Michigan and FCS gunslinger QB Reese Poffenbarger’s commit to play for Miami. pic.twitter.com/vQRjDa4IQT — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 8, 2024

Thamel also mentions Johnson is likely going to be around 90%, which would be a huge boost for the Washington offense against a dangerous Michigan defense. In the Sugar Bowl win over Texas, Johnson had 49 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and three catches for 18 yards, so he is a huge part of the Washington football team this season.

On the year, he had 1,113 yards with 14 touchdowns in his first year after transferring from Mississippi State.

The Wolverines allowed Alabama running back Jase McClellan to run for 87 yards and two scores and Jalen Milroe to rush for 63 yards, so the Washington offense could try and rush for some success in the title game.

There is no official indication of the status of Dillon Johnson yet, but a final word will be given closer to kickoff.