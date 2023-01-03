By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The Washington Huskies football team has added a talented player in the transfer portal, as ex-Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson is set to join an offense that includes potential 2023 Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix Jr.

In a tweet posted onto his account, Johnson expressed his excitement about joining the Huskies.

The former 3-star recruit has two years of eligibility remaining after spending the last three seasons with Mississippi State football.

The 6-foot, 215-pound Johnson brings a versatile skillset to Washington, as he rumbled for 488 yards and three touchdowns on 89 carries last year while hauling in 48 passes for 285 receiving yards.

Johnson will join a Washington football offense that ranked second in the nation in total yards per game and seventh in points per game.

Penix played a major role in boosting up those numbers, as the talented signal-caller threw for over 4500 passing yards and 31 touchdowns this past season.

Adding a versatile halfback like Johnson, who can rumble through defenders and catch passes with ease, will only serve to make Penix even more deadly in the pocket.

Given Washington football head coach Kalen DeBoer’s explosive offense, it would be unwise to count out the Huskies in the Pac-12 in 2023, even with powerhouses like USC, Oregon and UCLA still holding court.

Johnson figures to compete with Arizona State transfer Daniyel Ngata for reps at the running back spot.

It will be interesting to see if the Washington Huskies football team has any other key additions they are planning to make in the transfer portal.