Through the first five games of the 2024 season, Washington football fans have not had a lot to cheer for after finishing the previous season as runner-ups in January. However, that all changed in Week 6 with the Huskies picking up a key conference win over No. 10 ranked Michigan to avenge their loss in the national title game.

In reaction to the win, fans in Husky Stadium stormed the field. The win improved their conference record to 2-1 with another win over Northwestern but a loss to Rutgers.

Expand Tweet

Despite entering the game unranked as opposed to Michigan's top-10 standing, Washington closed as the betting favorite to win the game. Michigan struggled offensively for most of the night, causing head coach Sherrone Moore to bench starting quarterback Alex Orji in favor of six-year veteran Jack Tuttle. The move would be the defending national champion's second quarterback change of the year.

Between the two quarterbacks, Washington allowed just 113 total passing yards and one touchdown while forcing two turnovers on Tuttle. Michigan was still effective on the ground as usual, led by Donovan Edwards, but were limited by their lack of total offense. Immediately after the game, Moore addressed the quarterback situation by saying he will evaluate the team's needs during the bye week but is leaning toward Tuttle on first instinct.

Overall, Washington improved to 4-2 on the year while dropping the Wolverines to the same record. Before their loss to Rutgers in Week 5, the Huskies suffered their first loss of the year to rival Washington State in Week 3.

Washington looks to carry momentum on the road against Iowa

Coming off their biggest win of the year, Washington will return to the road and travel back to the midwest to face off against Iowa in Week 7. The Hawkeyes have gotten off to a respectable 3-2 start but are coming off a dominant 35-7 loss to Ohio State.

Though Washington is 4-2 through its first six games, the defending Pac-12 champions are just 0-1 on the road, losing their lone away game to Rutgers. The Huskies will not have to travel as far to face Iowa but are now tasked with facing the formidable defense of the Hawkeyes, who have won their only Big 10 home game by Week 6.

On the heels of a 271-yard, two-touchdown game against Michigan, quarterback Will Rogers will be placed back into the spotlight against Iowa.