Washington hangs on for vital victory over Utah despite gaffe by linebacker Alfonzo Tuputala on interception return

Washington and Utah engaged in a classic Pac-12 football shootout in Seattle, and the Huskies survived a back-and-forth game against the rugged Utes by a 35-28 margin.

However, Washington nearly gave Utah a chance to steal the game after a shocking error following an interception.

The Huskies took a 33-28 lead on a Michael Penix TD pass to Rome Odunze in the 3rd quarter, and it appeared the Huskies were about to put the game away with a huge defensive play by Alphonzo Tuputala.

On Utah's following possession following the score, Tuputala intercepted a pass by Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes at the Washington 19. Tuputala took off after making the pick and he was on his way to an 81-yard return for a touchdown.

However, instead of crossing the goal line with the ball in his hands, Tuputala dropped the ball on the ground in casual fashion at the Utah 2. The Utes jumped on the ball while Tuputala celebrated erroneously in the end zone, and that gave Utah possession deep in its own territory. Instead of facing an 11- or 12-point deficit, the Utes had a first down at their own 2 while trailing by 5.

Tuputala thought he had delivered a huge touchdown, but he soon realized he committed a huge gaffe, not unlike wide receiver DeSean Jackson did for the Philadelphia Eagles in a game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2008.

Tuputala's error was egregious, but the Huskies responded on the next play by tackling Ja'Quinden Jackson in the end zone for a safety and a 7-point lead in the game.

The Huskies took that advantage into the 4th quarter, and managed to hold on for the victory.