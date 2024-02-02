Jedd Fisch is building his staff at Washington.

The Washington football team made it all the way to the national title game this year before falling to Michigan, but they lost their head coach, Kalen DeBoer, to Alabama at the end of the season. The Huskies are losing a ton of talent from their 2023 squad, so it's not going to be easy to replicate that success. Jedd Fisch is now the new head coach at Washington, and that feels like a good hire. Now, he has to build a staff with the Huskies.

Jedd Fisch just brought Arizona football back from the depths of the Pac-12 and led them to 10 wins this past season. He is a terrific coach, and he should be able to do a good job with this Washington football team. He is working on his staff right now, and a couple intriguing Patriots coaches are interviewing for defensive positions.

“A pair of Patriots assistant coaches – OLB coach Steve Belichick and RB coach Vinnie Sunseri – are interviewing for defensive jobs on Jedd Fisch's staff at University of Washington today,” Field Yates said in a tweet. “Belichick called plays for the Patriots’ defense each of the past 4 seasons, while Sunseri (who played for and then coached for Nick Saban at Alabama and also played 3 seasons in the NFL) has coached on both sides of the ball. There's familiarity with Fisch, who spent the 2020 season on New England's staff as well.”

Snagging a couple NFL coaches for the defensive staff would be huge for Fisch and Washington. With everything that the Huskies are losing this offseason, building an elite staff is going to be crucial. Washington almost got to the top of college football world this season, and they know that's it's going to be difficult to have that same success next year.

2024 is going to be a big year for the Washington football team. Not only are the Huskies losing a lot of talent from the 2023 team, but they are moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. The schedule will not be easy, and it will also feature a rematch of the national title game as Michigan will come to town in October. The Big Ten will be loaded next year, and it will be very important for Washington to not fall behind.