QB Will Rogers is sticking with Washington football

Will Rogers has had enough of the transfer portal and is opting to stay with Washington football, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. The former Mississippi State quarterback switched to the Huskies in mid-December and initially decided to flip teams again after Kalen DeBoer left to become Alabama's new head coach. He is staying put in Seattle for at least the 2024 season, though.

With Michael Penix Jr. headed to the NFL, Washington quickly worked to install a succession plan, which centered around the QB with the second-most passing yards in SEC history, via 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz. The domino effect caused by Nick Saban's retirement thrust Rogers into more uncertainty, after he just committed to a big change.

Re-entering the transfer portal would obviously entail another massive adjustment, as Rogers has already started taking classes at Washington. Besides, Jedd Fisch has proven himself highly capable as a leader while rebuilding Arizona. If the Huskies' new head coach is fully committed to naming Will Rogers as the starting quarterback, then maybe the 22-year-old can benefit from his tutelage.

Former Wildcats recruit Demond Williams Jr. followed Fisch to Washington football, but it might be asking a lot for the freshman to immediately take snaps under center. Rogers produced dazzling numbers under the late Mike Leach (passed away in December of 2022), but struggled mightily this past season as he weathered grief and injuries. The Huskies could be the fresh start he needs to re-establish himself as a premier college QB.

Rogers clearly feels that way, based on this latest decision.