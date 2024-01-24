Will Rogers has withdrawn from the transfer portal, and he is staying at Washington.

After going 14-0 and getting all the way to the national title game, the past couple of weeks have been rough for Washington football fans. First, the Huskies fell in the national title game against Michigan, 34-13. Still though, it was a great season, and Washington was building a lot of momentum with Kalen DeBoer as their head coach. However, shortly after the national title loss, DeBoer left the Huskies for the head coaching job at Alabama. Washington needed some good news, and they got some on Tuesday.

This offseason has been quite the rollercoaster for quarterback Will Rogers. Rogers has spent his entire career with Mississippi State football, but he entered the transfer portal this offseason and committed to Washington football. However, after Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama, Rogers went back into the portal. It wasn't until Tuesday when he made his decision to withdrawal from the portal and remain at Washington.

“Bow down,” Will Rogers said in a tweet after he made his decision.

Rogers will play football for Washington after all, and this is the good news that Huskies fans needed. Rogers had some very impressive years at Mississippi State, and he has the potential to do great things at Washington. The Huskies also now have Jedd Fisch as their head coach, so things are looking up for Washington fans.

Washington will lose a lot of talent from the 2023 squad, but getting an experienced QB like a Rogers and a successful head coach in Fisch is huge. It's going to be tough to fully reload next season after everything they will lose this offseason, but the future is still looking bright in Seattle.