Washington football fans are hyping up Michael Penix Jr. after defeating Bo Nix, Oregon in the Pac-12 championship.

Two of the powerhouses in College Football collided on Friday for the opportunity to be crowned as the champion of the Pac-12 Division, with no. 3 Washington Huskies taking on no. 5 Oregon Ducks in Allegiant Stadium. It was a game of runs between Washington and Oregon, but in the end, it was Michael Penix Jr. who gained the upper hand against opposing quarterback Bo Nix, leading the Huskies to a 34-31 victory to seal the title.

Penix's stats don't exactly jump off the page, but it was an outstanding performance nonetheless for the Huskies quarterback, as he remained composed and pushed all the right buttons at the point of attack. The 23-year old QB completed 27 of his 39 passes for 319 yards, tallying one touchdown (against one interception), although he was crucial in getting advantageous field positioning which allowed running back Dillon Johnson to flourish.

Michael Penix Jr. delivered tonight 👏 pic.twitter.com/oBmGRaKSy9 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 2, 2023

These are the kinds of performances than put future NFL stars on the map, and the future first-round pick in Michael Penix Jr., as a result of his dynamite performance in their championship victory over Oregon, received lavish praise from the football world, including from former NFL QB Robert Griffin III, who celebrated the 23-year old's stellar game with a hilarious double entendre.

“BIG PENIX ENERGY!!!!!” Griffin wrote.

With this Pac-12 title-winning performance from Michael Penix Jr., Washington football fans are getting the Heisman Trophy hype train rolling even though Jayden Daniels remains far and away the favorite to take home the prestigious acclaim.

GIVE MICHAEL PENIX JR. THE HEISMAN TROPHY 🏆 Underdog story of a lifetime 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WBUu7MGsAh — Reagan Harris (OSU Mart) (@OKSTMart) December 2, 2023

“My future on Michael Penix Jr winning the Heisman is looking decent 👀,” one fan wrote. Wrote another, “Michael Penix jr will win the Heisman Trophy next week , what a player ! #collegefootball #Huskies.”

The narrative is certainly starting to go in the Washington QB's favor; Penix, as one would recall, has suffered through a tumultuous, injury-riddled past, and yet here he is, leading Washington football to such great heights with a trip to the Rose Bowl beckoning.

MICHAEL PENIX JR IS GOING TO THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF AND THE ROSE BOWL 🌹 pic.twitter.com/rNlPBmvY3s — Colin Kulpa (@ColinKulpa) December 2, 2023

“If anyone needs an example of why the saying “Never Give Up” exists just look up Michael Penix Jr. What a remarkable story and truly inspiring for anyone struggling currently in whatever predicament you find yourself in. #Penix4Heisman,” remarked one fan.