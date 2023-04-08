My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

College football won’t be played for a few more months, but fans are getting their first sneak peak at what their favorite teams will look like in the upcoming 2023 season. With the NFL also being in a bit of a quiet period for the time being as team’s devise their draft strategy, Marcus Peters decided to make use of his time by going and visiting his alma mater, the Washington Huskies, at their spring practice.

Good to have an old dawg back, @marcuspeters 👀 pic.twitter.com/QjngS4aXKR — Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 7, 2023

Peters spent all three years of his collegiate career at Washington, and put together three strong seasons at cornerback to help himself get drafted with the 18th overall pick of the draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Peters has continued his strong play in the NFL, earning three All-Pro selections, three Pro Bowl selections, and Defensive Rookie of the Year back in 2015.

Peters is currently one of the top remaining free agents in the NFL, as he looks likely to be moving on from the Baltimore Ravens after a down year of sorts in 2022. So, considering all the free time he currently has, Peters decided to take a visit out to Washington to see how his former Huskies team is doing.

Washington had a great 2022 campaign themselves, finishing with an 11-2 record and coming in at eighth on the final AP poll of the season. Having a successful NFL star in Peters pop into practice will certainly motivate the Huskies ahead of what they are hoping will be a similarly successful 2023 campaign. While Peters is continuing to search for a new home in the NFL, it’s nice to see him take a trip back to his roots, and it will be interesting to see where he lands and how Washington does in their 2023 campaign.