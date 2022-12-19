By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens mustered just 3 points in their Week 15 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Lamar Jackson’s absence loomed large as Baltimore conceded first place in the AFC North to the Cincinnati Bengals with the defeat. However, cornerback Marcus Peters’ calf injury reportedly isn’t expected to keep him out for an extended period of time, per Ian Rapoport.

‘#Ravens Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters suffered a mild calf strain in Saturday’s game, and while he likely misses some time, the absence should be a short one, source said,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter.

It should be noted that Peters will “likely” miss some time. Although his timetable is unclear, it seems as if he will return ahead of the postseason barring any setbacks.

The Ravens’ defense kept them in the game against Cleveland, as the Browns scored only 13 points. But Cleveland’s total ended up being enough in the game. The Ravens are still 9-5 on the season and have playoff aspirations. But they are hopeful that Jackson can return sooner rather than later. Baltimore is reportedly optimistic that Lamar Jackson will practice this week and play in their Christmas Eve affair against the Atlanta Falcons, per Ian Rapoport.

“Lamar Jackson (PCL sprain) should be back soon. The team is hopeful he’ll be back at practice this week and play Christmas Eve against the #Falcons,” Rapoport shared on Twitter.

The Ravens are aiming to rebound following their disappointing Week 15 performance. We will continue to provide updates on both Jackson and Peters as they are made available.