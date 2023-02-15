Washington football is getting a much earlier taste of the Austin Mack experience after the 4-star quarterback made the decision to reclassify from 2024 to the Class of 2023, which he revealed via a statement released through his Twitter account.

Austin Mack’s announcement reads: “I would like to thank Folsom High School and all of my coaches and teammates who trusted and helped me get where I am today. After long talks with family, friends, and other trusted resources, I have decided that I will be reclassifying into the Class of 2023. I will be enrolling into the University of Washington this fall! Respect my decision.”

“I will enroll as a regular student and will be there for the fall,” said Austin Mack also said, via Brandon Huffman of 247 Sports. “I plan to graduate at the same time as our seniors this year and if not, then in June.”

Washington football still has Michael Penix on the team and he will likely still be starting for the Huskies when the 2023 college football season kicks off. But Mack gives the Huskies further security at the quarterback position after Washington football failed to get a QB recruit in 2022 and lost previous 2023 commit Lincoln Keinholz.

Before committing to Washington football, Mack had offers from the likes of the California Golden Bears, Washington State Cougars, Oregon Ducks, Colorado State Rams, Arizona Wildcats, Colorado Buffaloes, San Jose State Spartans, Nevada Wolfpack, and Oregon State Beavers.

Washington football finished the 2022 college football season — Kalen DeBoer’s first with the Huskies — with an 11-2 record.