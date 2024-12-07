ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Washington State-Boise State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Washington State-Boise State.

This college basketball season is a new journey for the Washington State Cougars. They are testing themselves in the nonconference portion of the schedule in order to boost their NCAA Tournament profile. Washington State took a big step forward in building a collection of results which is worthy of March Madness. On Monday night in Reno, WSU defeated Nevada handily as a road underdog. Washington State controlled nearly the whole game, grabbing a halftime advantage and never allowing Nevada to make an especially prolonged run in the second half. The win was impressive enough in its own right and on its own terms, without any added context. However, the victory was even more remarkable when one realizes that the Cougars pulled it off, on the road, without star player Cedric Coward. How good is Coward? He is averaging 17.7 points and 7 rebounds per game. That's a lot of production at both ends of the floor, and it figured to kneecap Wazzu against a Nevada team which is likely to make the NCAA Tournament. Instead, Washington State rallied in the face of its star player's absence. The conquest of Nevada offers an early indication that new coach David Riley, who came from Eastern Washington to replace Kyle Smith (who went to Stanford in the offseason), is up to the challenge of being WSU's coach. The Cougars appear to have made a very good hire to replace a high-level head coach who took Wazzu to the 2024 NCAA Tournament. This is how a program in Washington State's precarious position can find stability and string together good seasons.

Boise State has lost to Boston College in the early weeks of the season, but it has beaten San Francisco and Clemson. With Clemson beating Kentucky earlier this week, the value of that Clemson win has skyrocketed, which is very good news for the Broncos in their push to the NCAA Tournament. Boise State would further solidify its resume if it can beat Washington State on the heels of the Cougars' win at Nevada. Washington State rose in the rankings — and the analytical measurements — as a result of the Nevada win, so if BSU can pull off a victory over the Cougars, the Broncos will stand to benefit even more. This is a real opportunity for Boise State to continue to climb the ladder in major college basketball.

Here are the Washington State-Boise State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Washington State-Boise State Odds

Washington State: +6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +235

Boise State: -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Washington State vs Boise State

Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Washington State outright win at Nevada shows that WSU can do the same thing in Boise. Washington State is getting almost seven points? That sounds like a good play to make.

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington State probably won't play as well as it did against Nevada. Chances are there will be some regression for Wazzu, enough to make the difference for Boise State, which should be fired up for this home game versus a regional neighbor.

Final Washington State-Boise State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Washington State, but Boise State could easily cover. We think you should pass on this one.

Final Washington State-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Washington State +6.5