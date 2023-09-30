The Washington Huskies take on the Arizona Wildcats. Check out our college football odds series for our Washington Arizona prediction and pick. Find how to watch Washington Arizona.

The Washington Huskies have to feel good about where they are right now. They have watched Oregon State and Utah, two Pac-12 Conference compeititors, lose games in the league before the end of September. Washington has a leg up on two Pac-12 contenders in the early part of the season. Washington has a big game against Oregon on October 14 in Seattle. This is the last game for the Huskies before that showdown versus the Ducks. It's really important for this team to focus on the task at hand and not start dreaming of Bo Nix and Dan Lanning in a few weeks. First things first: Take care of business in Tucson.

Washington lost at Arizona State last year. The Huskies have not handled road trips to the Southwest with great consistency over the years. They need to display tunnel vision and secure a win over the Arizona Wildcats before shifting their focus and preparation to Oregon. That game can wait.

Arizona is dealing with uncertainty at quarterback. Jayden de Laura was injured last week against Stanford. Noah Fifita stepped in and helped the Wildcats secure a one-point win at Stanford. If Fifita plays in this game, that will give Arizona's offense a whole new look. Washington will not have seen a whole lot of Fifita on film. Arizona coach Jedd Fisch will be in a position to reconfigure the offense and give Washington some looks the Huskies aren't expecting to see.

Why Washington Could Cover the Spread

The Huskies have Michael Penix, a man regarded by many as the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this season and overtake USC's Caleb Williams for the prestigious stiff-arm trophy. Penix has put up huge numbers this season for a Washington offense which is scoring tons of points. Washington posted 59 last week against Cal in a very easy win. Washington is getting out to 30 and 40-point leads in its games and is not being remotely threatened in third or fourth quarters. The Huskies covered a 20.5-point spread last week against Cal. The Huskies should be able to cover a 19.5-point spread this week against Arizona, which might have to go to its backup quarterback, Noah Fifita, against the Huskies' elite offense and solid defense. This is not the situation you would dream up if you were to pick Arizona against the spread.

Why Arizona Could Cover the Spread

The Noah Fifita factor could change the energy surrounding this game. Washington wouldn't be able to see a whole lot on film and might be thrown off balance if Arizona coach Jedd Fisch can devise a clever game plan. Washington has been really good this season, but a road night game — which UW has not yet played in 2023 — could be the very scenario which knocks this team off balance and creates a weird night in which the Huskies will have to fight hard to win. The spread is large; Arizona will probably keep the game close enough to cover.

Final Washington-Arizona Prediction & Pick

The Huskies are the much better team, but the Wildcats are going to treat this game as their Super Bowl. They will keep the game close enough to cover. Take Arizona.



Final Washington-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona +19.5