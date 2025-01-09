ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Huskies (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) visit the No. 16 ranked Michigan State Spartans (12-2, 3-0 Big Ten) Thursday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Washington-Michigan State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Washington-Michigan State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Washington-Michigan State Odds

Washington: +13.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +740

Michigan State: -13.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1300

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Washington vs. Michigan State

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington has to do it's best to be solid on the defense Thursday night. Michigan State is a good team, and their defense is very hard to score on. Washington has to match that. On the season, the Huskies have allowed 69.4 points per game, and opponents shoot 43.6 percent from the field against them. The Huskies are also one of the best teams defending beyond the arc as opposing teams have the second-lowest three-point percentage in the Big Ten against them. In order to cover the spread, Washington has to play this kind of defense against Michigan State.

Great Osobor is the leading scorer and rebounder on the team. He averages 14.3 points per game to go along with 8.7 rebounds. He also has 2.3 steals per game, so he can defend a little bit. Osobor has to make his shots, though. He is not a great free throw shooter, so actually hitting his shots is going to be important. Tyler Harris and Zoom Diallo are the two other players that average double digit points for the Huskies. If these three players can have good games, there is a chance for Washington to cover the spread.

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan State is on a seven-game win streak, and they are 3-0 in the Big Ten. In their last seven games, the Spartans are doing a great job defensively. They did allow 91 points in a win against North Carolina, but they have not allowed more than 72 points in the other six. The Spartans are allowing an average of 66.6 points per game on this seven-game win streak. They have allowed less than 70 points in five straight games, and 62 points or less in four of those five games. Their defensive play is a big reason for their success right now, and they should be able to continue that Thursday night.

In their three conference games, Michigan State has beaten Minnesota by 18 on the road, Nebraska by 37 at home, and Ohio State by seven on the road. Winning at Ohio State is not easy, but Michigan State made it look that way. They are averaging 82.7 points per game in conference play right now, which is higher than their season average. The Spartans have to find a way to keep playing that good offense. They are hot right now, though, so do not expect them to slow down in this game.

Final Washington-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

Michigan State is the better team by a long shot. They are playing good basketball, and I fully expect that to continue in this game. Washington has had trouble in Big Ten play, and this game will be no different. I will take Michigan State to cover the spread at home Thursday night.

Final Washington-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Michigan State -13.5 (-120)