We're back again for another prediction and pick for Week 3 of the College Football Season. Teams are hitting the ground running and we'll see an interesting matchup between two familiar powerhouses. The No. 8 ranked Washington Huskies (2-0) will make the long road trip to East Lansing to play the Michigan State Spartans (2-0). Check out our College Football odds series for our Washington-Michigan State prediction and pick.

The Washington Huskies come into this game at 2-0 after opening up their season with two blowout wins over Boise State and Tulsa. Their point differential was 70 combined points in those games and they're looking every bit of a top-10 team so far. This will be their first true test of the season playing a Big 10 team on the road, so expect the Huskies to show who they really are in this game.

The Michigan State Spartans are 2-0 heading into their third home game of the season and have wins over Central Michigan and Richmond. While expectations were scattered for this MSU team, they've managed to get the job done so far and win their games convincingly. It's hardly the toughest team they'll face all season, but the Spartans get their first taste of ranked play against the Huskies looking to state their own claim for a top-25 spot.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Washington-Michigan State Odds

Washington: -16.5 (-120)

Michigan State: +16.5 (-102)

Over: 55.5 (-115)

Under: 55.5 (-105)

How to Watch Washington vs. Michigan State

TV: BIG10 Network

Stream: Peacock, fuboTV

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread

Washington opened the season with lofty expectations and the buzz around campus was that Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. could make a run at the Heisman Trophy. In their first game, he went 29/40 for 450 yards and five passing touchdowns. He tallied a similar stat line in the following game against Tulsa by going 28/38 for 409 yards and three passing touchdowns. The Huskies have a number of capable ballcarriers in the backfield and they employ a run-by-committee design. They mainly like to air it out with their star quarterback, but the Huskies will get tricky with running the ball through all skill positions.

To win this game, Washington will have to continue their relentless air attack. The Michigan State secondary has been burned a number of times already this season. If Penix Jr. can stick in the pocket long enough and extend broken plays, he should be able to find any one of his three star receivers downfield. Receivers Jalen McMillan, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Rome Odunze have all notched 100-yard receiving games already this season – don't be surprised if another one (or two) of these guys explodes for a huge day catching the football.

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread

Michigan State had a rocky start against rivals Central Michigan in the opening game of the season, but they quickly buckled down and turned a 10-7 halftime score into a 31-7 stomping in the end. There were some questions as to how coach Mel Tucker would have his team respond against Richmond, but the Spartans held tight and blew the Spiders out 45-14 while not allowing any points through the first three quarters. Quarterback Noah Kim finally seems like a long-term answer in East Lansing at the position. He's tallied 571 yards through the air with five touchdowns this season. Most impressively, he hasn't turned the ball over once, which is a promising and refreshing sign for this Spartans football team.

Michigan State also saw a breakout game from running back Nathan Carter in their last outing as the sophomore carried the ball 19 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns. If they can get a productive year out of him, Noah Kim should be the guy to carry this Spartans team the rest of the way. Michigan State will have to go on without Mel Tucker amidst his harassment scandal, so expect this team to rally behind interim coach Harlon Barnett. There's also rumblings that former coach Mike D'Antonio will be helping out on the sidelines as well. If Michigan State can stay fundamental and take care of the ball at home, they should be able to cover.

Final Washington-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

Washington is looking like a powerhouse this year and it's clear that QB Michael Penix Jr. will be one of the frontrunners for Heisman if the Huskies can sustain this kind of play. They're certainly the more talented team in this game and will have a huge mismatch with their receivers against MSU's secondary. Look for them to air it out and try to end this game early for the Spartans.

However, this Spartan team could be getting a boost with the recent controversy surrounding their program. Noah Kim is settling into his own and it's been great to see his consistent play at quarterback. If Nathan Carter can open up the short passes for Kim with his running game, the Spartans could have a chance to make this a gritty game at home. While Washington has the better chance to win, we'll side with Michigan State to cover the wide spread at home.

Final Washington-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Michigan State Spartans +16.5 (-102)