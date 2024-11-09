ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Washington-Nevada prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Washington-Nevada.

On a college basketball weekend in which we are learning about various teams across the country, this might be one of the most fascinating games on the board. It is interesting enough to see how Washington basketball adjusts to the Big Ten and handles the new environment it is stepping into. It will also be interesting to see how Nevada continues to deal with life in the Mountain West, a rugged and very good basketball conference which is consistently sending several teams to the NCAA Tournament and plays some of the best, most ferocious, most compelling basketball you will see anywhere in the country all season long. Washington-Nevada is a compelling early-season game on its own merits, regardless of the extra outside storylines.

However, the extra outside storylines are really good for this game, and they elevate the quality of the contest.

Danny Sprinkle coached against Nevada and the rest of the Mountain West last season. He went up against Steve Alford and Nevada. He went up against the rest of the Mountain West's best teams as the head coach of Utah State. He did really well, guiding the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament and affirming how good a coach he is. Sprinkle came to Utah State from Montana State, where he had a very successful run from 2019 through 2023. Sprinkle replaced Ryan Odom, who left USU to become the new head coach at VCU. Utah State has become a program where coaches climb the ladder and use the school as a stepping stone for bigger jobs. Sprinkle successfully executed the climb and now is in Seattle at the helm of a Big Ten program which wants to escape the mediocrity of the Mike Hopkins years. Washington simply couldn't turn the corner under Hopkins, the longtime Jim Boeheim assistant at Syracuse, so it turned to Sprinkle to see if a new voice could usher in a revival. This game — in which Sprinkle gets to game-plan for a familiar foe from the Mountain West — will give us a very good idea of what Washington might be capable of under Sprinkle. Is this team ready to bust out and be good, or will the restoration project in Seattle take a lot longer than Sprinkle and Husky fans hope? We might begin to get some tentative, preliminary answers in this game versus Nevada.

Here are the Washington-Nevada College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Washington-Nevada Odds

Washington: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +250

Nevada: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -315

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How to Watch Washington vs Nevada

Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network, NSN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

Danny Sprinkle's familiarity with Nevada as a Mountain West opponent from his time at Utah State gives Washington a tactical edge. Washington is getting 7.5 points here. UW can certainly keep this game close and cover the spread. It would not be a reach at all to say that.

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win

Steve Alford can match wits with Danny Sprinkle. He will have his own clear game plan, and with Nevada being favored by several points, there is a clear expectation that Nevada should have the better players on the court in this matchup. Players, not coaches, win games.

Final Washington-Nevada Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Washington, but we would prefer to simply sit back and observe here, learning about two teams in new situations.

Final Washington-Nevada Prediction & Pick: Washington +7.5