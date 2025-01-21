ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Washington-Oregon prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Washington-Oregon.

Oregon-Washington is now a Big Ten game. The Ducks are trying to make their way to the top in the Big Ten, but with Michigan State and Wisconsin thriving, it will be tough to get all the way to the No. 1 spot in the conference.

The Oregon Ducks have a really good resume. They should be a top-four seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They have the quality of a team which can be dangerous in March. We saw how dangerous Oregon could be last year. The Ducks made a late run after a disappointing regular season. They got hot in March, won the last Pac-12 Tournament, and then came extremely close to beating Creighton in the Round of 32 before falling in overtime. We saw the upside of this team, and with key pieces returning for this season, there was no excuse for coach Dana Altman to not have a good campaign. Largely, Oregon has delivered on its potential, but not fully.

Yes, the end results have been mostly great to this point in time. Oregon has beaten Alabama, San Diego State, Texas A&M, Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon State, with all of those games except Maryland being road or neutral-court wins. That's a lot of heavy lifting. Oregon has a large stack of high-end victories. The actual team sheet looks fantastic. The bottom line is winning, and Oregon has done a lot of it. However, when you look under the hood, there are some mechanical repairs which need to be made to this vehicle.

If you have followed Oregon very closely this season and have monitored the progress of the Ducks from one game to the next, you are fully aware that Oregon has been tied or trailing midway through or late in the second half in a lot of the games it has played. The Ducks had to come from behind late to beat Portland, Oregon State, USC, Ohio State, and Penn State, just to name a few teams among others. Oregon fell behind Maryland in the first half before improving and winning. The Ducks have gotten off to a lot of slow starts. They have been amazingly great at rescuing games in the final three minutes after playing uneven basketball in the first 37. That is generally unsustainable. Maybe the Ducks can keep defying the odds — they have won five games this season decided by four points or fewer — but it's more likely than not that if they keep playing this dangerous game, especially in March, they are going to get burned.

It's really important for Oregon to start games well and put the boot on the throat of opponents. This team has the talent to do that, but it has been very erratic in that regard. Purdue went into Eugene and handled Oregon this past weekend. The Ducks need to start over and begin a new pattern of playing strong first halves that carry over into second halves.

Here are the Washington-Oregon College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Washington-Oregon Odds

Washington: +12.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +640

Oregon: -12.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -1000

Over: 146.5 (-115)

Under: 146.5 (-105)

How to Watch Washington vs Oregon

Time: 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

This is a ton of points to give to an Oregon team which constantly plays with its food. Oregon winning outright, sure. Oregon winning by 15? We haven't seen the Ducks be relentlessly consistent enough to warrant that amount of respect.

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon is coming off a loss to Purdue. That will make this team angry and focused and propel the Ducks to a 20-point blowout.

Final Washington-Oregon Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Washington, but obviously, UW is not the better team here. Pass.

Final Washington-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Washington +12.5