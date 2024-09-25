ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Friday night Big Ten Battle as Washington visits Rutgers. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Washington- Rutgers prediction and pick.

Washington comes into the game sitting at 3-1 on the year. They opened up with dominating wins over Weber State and Eastern Michigan. They would win by a combined 65-12. Washington would then face Washington State in the Apple Cup. It would be a tight first game, with Washington State taking the 17-13 lead at the end of the first half, and it being a 24-19 game at the end of the third quarter. Washington would not score again though, and fall 24-19. Last week, they would rebound. Washington dominated the game, holding a 17-2 lead at the half. They would go on to win 24-5.

Meanwhile, Rutgers enters the game at 3-0 on the year. They opened up with wins over Howard and Akron to start the year. Last week, they would visit Virginia Tech. The Rutgers running game was solid, with two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, and a 16-7 lead at the half. They would let Virginia Tech back in the game though, with Virginia Tech tying the game with 4:35 left in the game. Rutgers would drive the field and hit a field goal though, then hold Virginia Tech off, winning 26-23.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of ESPN BET.

College Football Odds: Washington-Rutgers Odds

Washington: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Rutgers: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -140

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

How to Watch Washington vs. Rutgers

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Washington Could Cover The Spread/Win

Will Rogers has led the Washington offense this year. He has completed 84 of 11 passes, good for a 75,7 percent completion percentage. He has 1,048 yards on the year while throwing for eight touchdowns without an interception. Still, he has been sacked six times. His top target on the year has been Giles Jackson. Jackson has 27 receptions this year for 342 yards and a touchdown. Denzel Boston has been great this year as well. He has 24 receptions on the year for 287 yards and five touchdowns. Further, Decker Degraaf has just four receptions from his tight end spot but has 104 yards and two touchdowns.

In the running game, Jonah Coleman has led the way. He has run 56 times this year for 373 yards. That is averaging 6.7 yards per carry. Further, he has scored four times this year. Cameron Davis has also added production, running 25 times this year for 123 yards.

Washington has been solid on defense this year. They are 12th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting seventh in opponent yards per game. They are 15th against the run this year while sitting 17th against the pass. Carson Bruener has been great this year, coming in with 21 tackles, a pass defended, and an interception. Meanwhile, Zach Dufree has 2.5 sacks on the year and a pass defended. Washington has 11 sacks this year while also having four takeaways.

Why Rutgers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rutgers offense has been led by Athan Kaliakmanis. He has completed 45 of 72 passes this year with six touchdown passes. Further, he has been intercepted just once, while also being sacked three times. Kaliakmanis has run 17 times for 59 yards this year.

Kaliakmanis' top target this year has been Dymere Miller. Miller has 13 receptions on the year for 212 yards with a touchdown. Meanwhile, Ian Strong has brought in seven receptions this year, for 146 yards, but has not scored. Tight end Kenny Fletcher has been solid, bringing in 12 receptions on the year for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Still, the main focus of the Rutgers offense is the running game. Kyle Monangi has 72 rushes this year for 457 yards and five touchdowns. He is averaging 6.3 yards per carry this year. Meanwhile, Samuel Brown V has run 28 times for 128 yards and two scores, while Antwan Raymond has run 23 times for 126 times and two scores.

Rutgers is 37th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 33rd in opponent yards per game. They are 88th against the run while sitting 18th against the pass. Eric Rogers has been solid this year. He is tied for fourth on the team in tackles while having a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble. Still, Rutgers has just four sacks this year, while forcing five turnovers.

Final Washington-Rutgers Prediction & Pick

Rutgers showed last week that running against them is possible. Washington is 60th in the nation in rushing, but averaged 4.9 yards per carry this year. Further, third downs will play a major role in this game. Washington is 13th in the nation in opponent third down conversion, while sitting 55th in converting their third downs. Rutgers is 102nd in the nation in opponent third-down conversions. They have converted third downs well this year, but their defense will be the issue in this one. Take Washington plus the points.

Final Washington-Rutgers Prediction & Pick: Washington +2.5 (-110)