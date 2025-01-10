The Cincinnati Bengals must spend another offseason watching the upcoming playoffs. That additionally means they get an early jump on figuring out their 2025 NFL Draft targets.

Once again the Bengals have landed before selection No. 20 in the first round. Only this time they've moved up a spot to No. 17. Cincy took Amarius Mims 18th overall for the last draft class.

This offseason marks a pivotal one for the Bengals, with integral members of their AFC title game runs likely on their way out. They have 21 expiring contracts once March rolls around. Standout wide receiver Tee Higgins is one expected to enter the free agent market.

While Higgins' position comes as a draft need for Cincy, it shouldn't emerge as the first necessity on the Bengals' draft board. Defense rises as the biggest need for the Bengals. This upcoming class will come with high-intriguing defenders anticipated to become available by the time the Bengals are on the clock. There's also one surprise pick here who could fall to the Bengals. Here are three way too early draft targets for Cincinnati.

Shemar Stewart, edge rusher, Texas A&M

Trey Hendrickson needs help in the trenches. Even after piling 17.5 sacks to lead the league. Why not go after the most versatile defensive lineman set to become available by April?

Stewart marries his imposing 6-foot-6, 285-pound size with relentless trench energy. His size easily allows his future team to plug him at all four defensive line spots. But Stewart brings both a high motor and violent hands to shed past blockers.

The Miami native delivered two games of producing three solo tackles this past season. He also smacked into Arkansas' 6-foot-6 quarterback Taylen Green to force this fumble against the Razorbacks.

The Texas A&M star leaves College Station with 65 career tackles, 30 solo stops and 12 tackles for a loss — including a career-high six this past season. This move adds needed inside or outside help for Hendrickson, while also making the first attempt to improve Cincy's 25th ranking on defense.

Derrick Harmon, defensive tackle, Oregon

The name of this game is finding help for Hendrickson. Harmon is set to rank high on draft boards for the interior defensive linemen group.

The Ducks defender comes equipped with intriguing IDL size at 6-foot-5, 310-pounds. But he delivered better sack numbers compared to Stewart with five sacks for the Big 10 Conference champions.

He also established himself as a solo tackling machine inside. Harmon delivered six games of snatching between three to four solo tackles. That includes the two games against Ohio State.

Cincinnati and head coach Zac Taylor adds immediate muscle through Harmon. The Ducks star can even replace 2025 free agent B.J. Hill inside.

Ashton Jeanty, running back, Boise State

Here's the surprise: Ashton Jeanty drops near the top 20. But that scenario works out beautifully for the Bengals.

The Heisman Trophy finalist even got projected to drop to 17th by Josh Edwards of CBS Sports Thursday. The 2,600-yard rusher instantly bolsters a needed position for Taylor and the Bengals. While also giving quarterback Joe Burrow a new weapon to take pressure off him.

Cincinnati fell to 30th overall in the rushing yards category. The Bengals also scored just 11 total rushing touchdowns.

Jeanty's arrival to the Queen City instantly gives him king status. And increases the Bengals' chances of returning to the postseason.