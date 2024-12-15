The Jacksonville Jaguars were supposed to take the next step in 2024, but instead, they are 3-10 heading into Week 15 and currently picking firmly in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft. With four games to play, the injury-riddled Jags could move as high as pick No. 3 or 4 with a few more losses or as low as 10 or 11 with a few wins. No matter where they end up, Jacksonville will be in the top third of the 2025 selection process, and these are three way-too-early Jaguars draft targets to start looking at.

CB Will Johnson, Michigan

Look at nearly any NFL mock draft with about a month left in the season and you’ll see the Jaguars drafting Michigan cornerback Will Johnson. The math on this is simple. The Jags' defense is bad, they have one good CB in Tyson Campbell, and they need at least two (if not more) good corners.

Johnson has an excellent chance to be a great — not just a good — cornerback at the next level. He is fast, fluid, and at 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, he has the size and athleticism to become a shutdown CB in the NFL. He also has a nose for the ball, as he’s made nine picks for the Wolverines and has taken three back to the house.

The Michigan native played just six games this past season due to a toe injury, so the Jaguars have to do their due diligence in terms of health, but if the injury was just a one-off thing, Johnson would be a near-perfect fit in Duval.

OL Will Campbell, LSU

The Jaguars will start Mac Jones in Week 15 due to the fact Trevor Lawrence is out with a concussion. Now, the injury happened outside of the pocket, so it may not have been directly the offensive line’s fault (although he was scrambling), but the bottom line is, Lawrence needs more protection.

If the Jaguars end up in the top four of the 2025 NFL Draft, there isn’t really a lineman worthy of going that high. However, if Jacksonville slides down closer to No. 10, LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell is the pick.

The 6-foot-6, 323-pound blocker has the size and the skill to become a bookend tackle for years to come. That said, unlike several of the other OT prospects in the first half of the 2025 draft, Campbell is also versatile enough to play either side and on the interior as well.

Taking Campbell and letting him compete with Walker Little at left tackle while guaranteeing him a spot at guard over Brandon Scherff would help Lawrence, and likely the running game as well, immensely.

EDGE/LB Jalon Walker, Georgia

Before Jaguars fans start getting PTSD about drafting another defensive lineman named Walker from Georgia, here us out.

Jalon Walker is a much different player than Travon Walker. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound current Georgia Bulldog leads his team in sacks even though he plays off-ball linebacker most of the time. He’s more Haason Reddick than Travon Walker.

This type of versatility is highly coveted in the NFL these days and Jalon could actually open up more for Travon as the team’s secondary pass-rusher behind Joshua Hines-Allen. And with the Jacksonville D playing as poorly as it has this season, any talent upgrade would be a major positive for whichever coach is running the team next season.