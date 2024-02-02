Dive into the Rooneys' world with an upcoming fly-on-the-wall documentary offering an intimate look into Wayne and Coleen's family life.

Football power couple Wayne and Coleen Rooney are gearing up to give fans an intimate glimpse into their family life with a fly-on-the-wall documentary featuring the couple and their four sons. Following the success of Tyson Fury's Netflix series, the show is expected to trigger a bidding war among streaming giants eager to capture the daily dynamics within the Rooney household.

Former Manchester United and England legend Wayne, 38, and his wife Coleen, 37, have previously starred in documentaries for different streaming platforms, and the response from viewers has been particularly keen on exploring life behind the doors of the Rooney residence. The couple resides in a lavish £20 million mansion in Cheshire, boasting six bedrooms, a wine cellar, and accommodations for 14 horses on their expansive 40-acre estate.

The upcoming documentary is set to navigate the challenges of parenting four boys, aged five to 13, within the backdrop of their famous parents' lives and the luxuries that accompany stardom. Drawing inspiration from Tyson Fury's series, which showcased the compelling aspects of a sports star's domestic life, the Rooneys aim to prove that the allure extends beyond the pitch.

Lorton Productions, responsible for hit documentaries like Disney+'s “Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story” and Amazon Prime Video's “Rooney,” both centered around the Rooney family, announced their third TV project with the couple. Initially thought to focus on Wayne's coaching career, recent events, including his departure from Birmingham City last month, suggest a shift in focus towards the lives of the couple's four boys.

With eldest son Kai, 14, already making waves in Manchester United's youth academy, and younger brothers Klay, ten, Kit, eight, and five-year-old Cass adding to the mix, the documentary promises an intriguing exploration of the next generation of the Rooney family. While a spokesman for the Rooneys declined to comment on the upcoming project, anticipation is building for a revealing and captivating inside look at one of football's most iconic families.