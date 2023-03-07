We continue our college basketball picks series as two nationally-ranked teams compete for the West Coast Conference Tournament Championship in Las Vegas. The No. 16 Saint Mary’s Gaels (26-6) will take on the No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-5) as both teams look to lock up their conference title before March Madness. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Saint Mary’s-Gonzaga prediction and pick.

The Saint Mary’s Gaels finished the conference tied for first with their opponents tonight and have advanced to face them in the conference championship. While they won their first tournament game against BYU rather easily, they dropped their last game of the season to this Gonzaga team by nine points. They’ll be looking to spoil Gonzaga’s reign at the top as they return to the conference title.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs finished atop the WCC and remained ranked during the regular season. As high as No. 9 now, the Bulldogs will look to win their 10th WCC title in just 11 seasons. The only other challenger has been Saint Mary’s, so look for Gonzaga to take their conference rival very seriously as they try to lock up as champions for the fourth-straight year.

Here are the Saint Mary’s-Gonzaga college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WCC Championship Odds: Saint Mary’s-Gonzaga Odds

Saint Mary’s: +2.5 (-102)

Gonzaga: -2.5 (-120)

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How To Watch Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Saint Mary’s Could Cover The Spread

Saint Mary’s find themselves in the championship game after beating BYU last night 76-69. In that game, the Gaels were aggressive on the boards and shot very well from the field at 51%. They had a good night from three and Alex Ducas lifted them with 23 points. They got off to a very fast start in the first half and didn’t let BYU get within striking range. If they can start as hot tonight, they may be able to get Gonzaga on their back heels in transition.

The Gaels have a real chance to win this game if they can limit their turnovers. They’re a very well-coached team and have proven themselves against this Gonzaga team in the past. They’ll be especially motivated to get this win after losing in the final game to Gonzaga last year as well. Look for Saint Mary’s to lean on their stellar defense and double Drew Timme down low. These players know each other well so look for the Gaels to be active in the passing lanes as well.

Why Gonzaga Could Cover The Spread

Gonzaga looked dominant in their win over San Francisco last night as Anton Watson and Drew Timme scored 20 and 17 points, respectively. It was a balanced attack from the Bulldogs that saw them add 42% from three as well. For them to keep Saint Mary’s at bay, they’ll have to capitalize on their open threes. Gonzaga prides themselves on moving the ball well in the half-court offense, so their set-plays are bound to create open shots eventually. Drew Timme will be a focal point for the Gaels, so look for him teammates to cut to the basket as the willing passer looks to find them.

The Bulldogs haven’t covered well away from home at 4-13 ATS. They’ll be in a heated spot against a rival, so there’s reason to believe this game can come down to the final bucket. In their early loss this season to Saint Mary’s, Gonzaga lost due to their crucial turnovers down the stretch. They’ll need to take care of the basketball in this situation as the Gaels will come out firing.

Final Saint Mary’s-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick

This game is set to be another classic in the WCC Championship installment for both of these teams. They’ve tied their season series at 1-1, so odds makers are making this a small margin with the slight edge to Gonzaga and rightfully so. However, this Saint Mary’s team has been playing with a little more hunger and will win this game if they play with the longer, more sustained energy. They feel it’s anyone’s game on a neutral court, so the prediction lies with the Gaels to cover this short spread. Let’s take their moneyline for the added value.

Final Saint Mary’s-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick: Saint Mary’s Gaels ML (+126)