The Seattle Seahawks went into their preseason game against the Chicago Bears without quarterback Drew Lock. Pete Carroll’s young signal-caller tested positive for COVID-19, knocking him out of the game. The team turned to Geno Smith, but the results weren’t exactly inspiring.

Smith threw for 112 yards during his time on the field, while the offense looked lost overall. And the box score reflected this, as the Seahawks fell to the Bears 27-11.

Following the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gave his thoughts on the shaky offensive showing.

“We didn’t function very well. We didn’t catch the ball, and we missed a couple key third-down situations.” Carroll told reporters.

“We got a ball knocked down.” Carroll continued Sunday. He noted the offense looked as if it lacked momentum the entire game. “We got no rhythm at all early in the game to get going. . . . We didn’t perform at all like we should.”

Many believed this game could significantly increase his chances of winning the starting job. His play, and Carroll’s comments, reveal that Smith certainly hadn’t won the job.

Indeed, Carroll revealed Lock would see more time next week. “I plan on him playing a lot a lot this week,” Carroll told reporters.

Despite the declaration of Lock’s increased playing time, the Seahawks head coach said he won’t rush into making a concrete decision on who will start Week One.

“I don’t think there’s any ‘date’ pressure on me at all in that regard.” The Seahawks head coach said. “I’m going to take the time it takes to figure out and make sure we have all the information that we need. I can’t wait to see what happens in this game [against the Cowboys].”

The Seahawks acquired Lock as part of the Russell Wilson trade back in March. The second-round pick formerly of the Denver Broncos has a chance at becoming the starter in the team’s last preseason game.