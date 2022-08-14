Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has become one of the stars of the team. He has been so dependable downfield for the Derek Carr-led Raiders offense, but that’s not the only reason why Raiders fans should feel great about him. In a recent Twitter post, Darren Waller shared the great news that he is now half a decade sober, while also sending a message of encouragement to people who are also working their way toward a cleaner life.

“By the grace of God! Grateful for 5 years sober. Peace & love to everyone that has lent a hand & encouraged me along the way. If you’re reading this & suffering in silence, I hope you know that transformation is possible. We live in the age of miracles & you’re looking at one 🖤”

Darren Waller used to battle drugs and alcohol addiction, but even though he is now living away from those, the challenge is there for him to keep himself from reverting back to his old ways. In an interview back in January with ESPN’s Paul Guttierez, Darren Waller spoke honestly about ensuring that he won’t even have the chance to entertain thoughts of alcohol and illegal substances, especially during the time that he was sidelined with an injury.

“Because of my disease of addiction, that can have me thinking all kinds of crazy things,” Waller said Wednesday. “So, I’ve got to make sure that I’m talking about those things when I have all that idle time. I’ve got my therapist. Stay going to meetings. Stayed in the playbook. Working on music. Just staying solid, keeping my head out of that idle time and just into things that I enjoy. And stay into the game of football as much as I can.”

Waller, who is seeking a contract extension with the Raiders, is coming off a down year because of that injury, as he collected just 665 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 11 games in 2021 after back-t0-back campaigns of at least 1,100 receiving yards and a total of 12 touchdowns. But if he could beat his addiction, Darren Waller can certainly rebound in 2022 with another dominant season.