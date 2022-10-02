‘We’ll keep sawing wood’: Jimbo Fisher gets real on state of Texas A&M football after ugly loss to Mississippi State

Heading into the 2022 college football season, Texas A&M were considered one of the better teams in the country. They’ve looked the part, scoring big wins against Miami and Arkansas. For every win, though, there was at least one confusing loss to a team they were favored to beat. This week, that loss came against Mississippi State.

The Texas A&M football squad was embarrassed by the Mississippi State. The Bulldogs clobbered the young Aggies squad, hanging 42 points on them while limiting the offense to just 24 points. Despite this ugly loss, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher remained optimistic about his team and the improvements they’ve made. (via 247Sports)

Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher: “Yeah. We’ve got good players and we’ll keep going. We’ll keep sawing wood and do the things we’ve got to do and get there. We’re not where we want to be, no doubt. Got to get better.”

Texas A&M was ranked as one of the ten best college football teams in the preseason. However, these losses to unranked teams put their status in jeopardy. Some of their struggles could be attributed to their youth, but it doesn’t excuse them from their humiliating performance against Mississippi State.

The road doesn’t get much easier for Aggies football after this loss. They will be facing off against the white hot Alabama Crimson Tide next week before their bye week. If they don’t figure out their problems soon, we could be looking at yet another blowout loss for Texas A&M, this time at the hands of one of the best teams in the nation.