The Green-Whites host the Bundesliga champions in their league opener! It’s time to check our Bundesliga odds series, starring our Werder Bremen-Bayern Munich prediction, pick, and how to watch guide!

Werder managed to finish 13th in Germany's top flight and the second round of the DFB Pokal. With good results in pres-season friendly games, Die Grün-Weißen are hoping for a good record in their second season in the top division.

Bayern are hoping to get their 12th Bundesliga trophy. Despite losing this season's Super Cup, they will also be participating in the DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League.

Here are the Werder Bremen-Bayern Munich soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bundesliga Odds: Werder Bremen-Bayern Munich Odds

Werder Bremen: +800

Bayern Munich: -420

Draw: +500

Over 2.5 Goals: -370

Under 2.5 Goals: +270

How to Watch Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich

TV: N/A

Stream: ESPN+, Bet365, Onefootball

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

Why Werder Bremen Can Beat Bayern Munich

Despite suffering four defeats in their last five league games towards the end of the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign, Ole Werner's Werder Bremen managed to secure survival upon their top-flight return, finishing 13th in the table, just three points clear of the relegation playoff spot.

However, their inconsistency over the past year raises questions about their long-term prospects in the Bundesliga, especially after their 3-2 DFB-Pokal defeat to third-tier Viktoria Koln last weekend. Their first league game of the season will be a tough challenge against a formidable opponent.

To make matters worse, Werder Bremen has a poor record against Bayern Munich at the Weserstadion, having lost their last 15 encounters against them in all competitions, with the streak dating back to the start of 2010.

The Green-Whites are determined to end their streak of eight consecutive losses in season openers. They struggled in the latter part of the previous campaign, winning just one of their final 12 matches. Their home form was particularly disappointing, with four losses and a draw in their last five contests at the Weserstadion.

Despite their late-season difficulties, Werder Bremen managed to find the back of the net in 11 consecutive games before suffering a 1-0 loss against Union Berlin in their finale. They possess a dangerous scoring threat in forward Niclas Fullkrug, who tied RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku for the league lead in 2022-23 with 16 goals. Striker Marvin Ducksch is also capable offensively, as he finished joint sixth in the Bundesliga with 12 goals, alongside four other players.

Werder Bremen will be without Dawid Kownacki and Naby Keita for this week's match, while Anthony Jung and Felix Agu are slight doubts. Fabio Chiarodia, Eren Dinkçi, Park Kyu-hyun, Lee Buchanan, and Niklas Schmidt are also unavailable. Newly-signed midfielder Senne Lynen will be eager to make an impact in this game.

Why Bayern Munich Can Beat Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich won their 11th consecutive league title and 32nd overall last season. They also won the 2022 DFL-Supercup and reached the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League.

However, they suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup match last weekend, which will be a concern heading into their upcoming fixture against Werder Bremen. Despite having 67% ball possession, 13 total shots, and six big chances, Bayern failed to capitalize on their opportunities, and Dani Olmo's hat-trick dismantled the Bundesliga champions.

As a matter of good news, Bayern has a positive record against Werder Bremen, having been unbeaten in their 31 competitive meetings since September 2008, winning 27 of those matches. They have also won their last 14 consecutive matches at Weserstadion and have not lost a season opener in the last 21 years. In their previous meeting last season, Bayern edged Werder Bremen 2-1 on the road, with goals from Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane in the second half. Gnabry, who led Bayern last season with 14 goals, also registered a hat-trick in the team's 6-1 home victory against Werder Bremen earlier in the campaign.

Midfielder Jamal Musiala was second on the team last season with 12 goals in 33 matches, after netting 11 in 56 contests over his first two seasons. He also topped the club with 10 assists, which tied for third in the Bundesliga. Forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored 10 goals, reaching double digits for the first time since 2013-14 with Mainz, while Sane, who notched seven assists, and winger Kingsley Coman had eight goals apiece.

Bayern Munich will be without Raphael Guerreiro, Eric Choupo-Moting, Thomas Muller, Gabriel Marusic, and Manuel Neuer for their upcoming match against Werder Bremen. However, Harry Kane could start for the Bavarians for the first time. Kim Min-jae, Konrad Laimer, Gabriel Vidović, and Anthony Pavlešić are new signings for the team. Sadio Mané, Lucas Hernandez, Daley Blind, Malik Tillman, Yann Sommer, João Cancelo, and Lee Hyun-ju are no longer with the team.

Final Werder Bremen-Bayern Munich Prediction & Pick

A Harry Kane-led team will definitely make for an offensive team, and Bayern's fondness for goals will see them get a huge away win.

Final Werder Bremen-Bayern Munich Prediction & Pick: Bayern Munich (-420), Over 2.5 goals (+370)