Wes Anderson has two films set to release this year — Asteroid City (June 16) and The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (fall, 2023) — but casting for his next film has begun and it looks like Superbad star Michael Cera has been cast.

Jeff Sneider via The Hot Mic podcast with co-host John Rocha broke the news that Cera has been cast in Anderson’s untitled next film. The news comes a couple of years after Cera was supposed to appear in Anderson’s upcoming film Asteroid City, which ultimately did not pan out.

This does feel like a match made in heaven, as Cera’s energy and aura do feel perfect for a Wes Anderson film. It’s actually a wonder how this collaboration hasn’t yet happened.

Michael Cera first gained notoriety in Arrested Development and later had a hot streak from 2007-2010 with roles in Superbad, Juno, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. He will soon appear in The Adults alongside Hannah Gross and Sophia Lillis, Dream Scenario alongside Nicolas Cage, and, of course, Barbie. In Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Cera plays Allan — a one-of-a-kind doll.

Speaking of one-of-a-kind, Anderson is exactly that in terms of filmmakers. The auteur has had a long-lasting career since his feature-length debut with 1996’s Bottle Rocket. After a four-year gap between The Grand Budapest Hotel and Isle of Dogs, Anderson has been hard at work and will have released three films in as many years by the time 2023 ends.

Asteroid City will hold its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 23 and will be released in the United States on June 16.