West Virginia faces Baylor. Our college football odds series includes our West Virginia Baylor prediction, odds, and pick for Week 13.

The West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Baylor Bears. Check out our college football odds series for our West Virginia Baylor prediction and pick. Find how to watch West Virginia Baylor.

The Baylor Bears won the Big 12 championship and the Sugar Bowl two seasons ago. Now, they're in free-fall, having tumbled to the bottom tier of the Big 12 in a bowl-less and miserable season under head coach Dave Aranda. Baylor had such a bright future coming out of its special 2021 season. Aranda defeated Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma that year. He then defeated Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game. He showed that with good players, his defensive scheme and methods could work. What happened in Waco since then?

In short, Baylor hasn't gotten more good players. In recruiting and in the transfer portal, Aranda and his staff have not restocked with sufficient replacements for the talent they had on board in 2021. Quarterback injuries haven't helped, but there's no question Baylor hasn't found upgrades at skill positions and has suffered as a result. Aranda might get fired by Baylor once this season is over. Is he coaching for his job here against West Virginia? Maybe. We don't know if Baylor will give him another year regardless of what happens in this game. We don't know if Baylor has already made the decision to fire Aranda but is waiting until after this game to make the formal announcement. Either way, Aranda would be well-advised to win this game or at least put up a really good fight if he wants to keep his job. It's the biggest plot point connected to the season finale for both teams.

Here are the West Virginia-Baylor College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: West Virginia-Baylor Odds

West Virginia Mountaineers: -11.5 (-110)

Baylor Bears: +11.5 (-110)

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How To Watch West Virginia vs Baylor

Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why West Virginia Could Cover the Spread

The Baylor Bears hate TCU. That's a spicy, old, Southwestern, Texas-flavored rivalry with decades-long roots. Baylor got blown out by 25 against TCU. This is the same TCU team which got absolutely humiliated on Friday by Oklahoma in its last game of the season. It's the same TCU team which finished its season 5-7 and short of a bowl game. If Baylor couldn't keep pace with TCU and create a moderately competitive game, why should anyone think the Bears are going to stay relatively close to West Virginia, which is clearly a better team than TCU and is going to go to a bowl game this winter? West Virginia has been a lot better than expected this season. The Mountaineers should probably be favored by at least 14 if not 16 points against a Baylor team which is playing horribly.

Why Baylor Could Cover the Spread

The Bears know that Dave Aranda could be fired. They have been bad this season, but they will rally around their coach and play with a level of fire and passion which was missing from previous weeks. It's also the last home game for the Baylor seniors. Emotions should run high in this game. Baylor will find levels of emotion it wasn't able to tap into in previous weeks. That will enable the Bears to keep this game close for the full 60 minutes against West Virginia.

Final West Virginia-Baylor Prediction & Pick

West Virginia is a far better team, and Baylor offers no reason to trust the Bears at this point. Take WVU.

Final West Virginia-Baylor Prediction & Pick: West Virginia -11.5