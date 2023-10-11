West Virginia looks to stay undefeated in conference play as they face Houston. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a West Virginia-Houston prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

West Virginia comes into the game at 4-1 on the season, a surprise from their preseason expectations. They lost the opening game to Penn State 38-15 but would rebound in a big way. After beating Duquesne 56-17 before taking out Pittsburgh in the Back Yard Brawl. After that, it was the start of Big 12 conference play. First, it was a 20-13 win over Texas Tech. Then, they had a comeback win over TCU. West Virginia was down 21-14 at the half, but a touchdown in the third quarter and a field goal in the fourth would give them the win 24-21.

Meanwhile, Houston is 2-3 on the season. They opened with a three-point win over UTSA, but the next week did not go their way. It was a huge comeback for Houston after being down 28-0 to Rice. They would force overtime with 15 seconds left, but a failed two-point conversion in the second overtime would lead to a loss. They would lose their first conference game of the year to TCU 36-13 before coming back with a win over Sam Houston. Still, in the second conference game of the year, it was another loss. This time to Texas Tech, 49-28.

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread

The running game for West Virginia has been great this year. CJ Donadlson Jr leads the way in the running game. He has 345 yards rushing this year with four touchdowns. He has been great after contact this season. Donaldson has 221 yards after contact this season, averaging over 2.5 yards per carry after contact this season. Quarterback Garrett Greene has 188 yards this year, with only 15 of those being scramble yards. He has scored three times on the ground this season, and has been elusive with ten forced missed tackles. Beyond those two, Jaheim While and Jaylen Anderson both have over 125 yards rushing this season with a score.

Garrett Greene has been solid as a passer this season as well. He is 36 for 68 passing this year for 544 yards and four touchdowns. He has four big-time passes according to PFF, while not throwing an interception. Greene has also only one turnover-worthy pass this season. Greene is getting great protection this year as well. He has been pressured just 16 times this year while being sacked just twice this season.

Meanwhile Hudson Clement has been solid in the receiving game. He has 239 yards receiving this year while bringing in 10 of 16 targets. He also has been solid after the catch, with 96 yards after the catch this season, good for 9.6 yards after the catch per reception. Meanwhile, tight end Kole Taylor has been reliable. He has brought in 13 of 19 targets on the year for 166 yards and a touchdown. Further. he has been good in both the run and pass-blocking game when called upon.

The defense needs to put pressure on the quarterback in this game. This year they have just 17 sacks with four of those from Tomiwa Durojaiye. Durojaiye has pressured the quarterback eight times with two hits on the quarterback as well. Jared Bartlett has 12 quarterback pressures this year with three sacks and two quarterback hits. Still, West Virginia has been solid in the pass defense. They have given up eight touchdowns through the air, but they also have five interceptions. Beanie Bishop leads the way there with two interceptions, six pass breakups, and two dropped interceptions.

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread

Donovan Smith has led the Cougars offense this year. He has completed 124-194 passes this year with 1,348 yards this season and nine touchdowns. He has ten big-time throws according to PFF. Smith has had three interceptions this year, and seven turnover-worthy passes as well. He has also fumbled three times this year,r but overall he has been solid on the ground. Smith has run for 237 yards this season with three touchdowns.

Smith is the leading rusher for the team this year. Behind him is Parker Jenkins who has 217 yards on the ground this year. He has been getting 5.4 yards per rush this year, with 3.5 of those coming after first contact. Jenkins has forced 14 missed tackles this season with two scores as well.

Meanwhile, Samuel Brown has been amazing for the Cougars. He has brought in 33 of 46 targets this year for 503 yards and a touchdown. He has been solid after the catch with 239 yards after catch this year. Meanwhile, Matthew Golden has brought in 25 of 44 targets. While he does have six drops this year, he has also scored four times this season.

In the pass rush, Nelson Ceaser has five sacks this season with 16 pressured n the quarterback. Meanwhile, Malik Robinson has been solid in the run game. He has 11 stops for offensive failures this year, with 16 overall tackles. Still, he has missed three tackles so far this year. In Pass coverage, Malik Fleming has been solid. He has three interceptions, a dropped interception, and two pass breakups this year. Still, he has allowed two touchdowns this season. Isaiah Hamilton has two interceptions this year and a pass breakup as well. He does have one touchdown against him though.

Final West Virginia-Houston Prediction & Pick

West Virginia has the best ground game in the Big 12. They control the clock and are highly efficient. Further, West Virginia does not turn the ball over. They are one of the best at keeping the ball in the conference. Meanwhile, Houston will turn it over. They do not have the weapons on offense to keep up in this game and overcome a deficit. West Virginia has covered in each of their last four games and they will again in this one.

