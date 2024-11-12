ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Western Michigan continues its season in Week 12 when they take on Bowling Green. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Western Michigan-Bowling Green prediction and pick.

In a pivotal MAC showdown, Western Michigan (5-4, 4-1 MAC) travels to face Bowling Green (5-4, 4-1 MAC) on Tuesday night. Both teams are vying for conference supremacy, making this a must-watch midweek matchup.

The Broncos' offense, averaging 41.4 points in their last five games, will test Bowling Green's stingy defense, which has allowed just 16.4 points per game over their previous five outings. Western Michigan's quarterback Hayden Wolff will need to be sharp, especially with key receiver Kenneth Womack catching passes.

Bowling Green's Connor Bazelak leads a balanced attack, completing 68.2% of his passes for 2,022 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Falcons' home-field advantage and recent defensive prowess could be the difference in this tightly contested battle for MAC positioning.

Here are the Western Michigan-Bowling Green College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Western Michigan-Bowling Green Odds

Western Michigan: +8.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +225

Bowling Green: -8.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +132

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5 (-110)

How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Western Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 4-5

Over/Under: 7-2

Head-to-Head: 5-3 ML / 5-3 ATS / 2-6 O/U

Despite being 8.5-point underdogs, the Western Michigan Broncos are poised to upset the Bowling Green Falcons in their Week 12 MAC showdown. The Broncos' potent offense, averaging an impressive 41.4 points in their last five games, will be the key to overcoming Bowling Green's stingy defense. Quarterback Hayden Wolff, despite a recent stumble against Northern Illinois, has been a consistent force this season with 1,765 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Broncos' ground game, led by Jaden Nixon's explosive 7.3 yards per carry and 12 touchdowns, will challenge a Bowling Green defensive line that ranks outside the top 120 in defensive line yards and the top 100 in EPA/Rush.

Western Michigan's offensive firepower, ranking in the top 20 in EPA/Play, should exploit Bowling Green's vulnerabilities. The Falcons' defense, while impressive in red zone touchdown percentage, may be due for negative regression. Additionally, Western Michigan's experience in high-scoring affairs this season has prepared them for a potential shootout. The Broncos' resilience, demonstrated by their 4-1 conference record prior to the Northern Illinois loss, suggests they have the mental toughness to bounce back on the road. If Western Michigan can establish their running game early and limit turnovers, they have a strong chance of outscoring the Falcons and securing a crucial conference victory.

Why Bowling Green Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 4-5

Over/Under: 3-6

Head-to-Head: 3-5 ML / 3-5 ATS / 2-6 O/U

The Bowling Green Falcons are poised to secure a victory against the Western Michigan Broncos in their Week 12 MAC showdown. Bowling Green's stifling defense, which has allowed just 16.4 points per game over their last five outings, will be the key factor in this matchup. The Falcons' defensive prowess, particularly in the red zone where they rank among the nation's best in touchdown prevention, should frustrate a Western Michigan offense that has been inconsistent on the road. Quarterback Connor Bazelak's efficient play, completing 68.2% of his passes for 2,022 yards and 11 touchdowns, will provide the steady offensive leadership needed to capitalize on the Broncos' defensive vulnerabilities.

Bowling Green's home-field advantage at Doyt L. Perry Stadium, where they've historically performed well, will play a crucial role in this contest. The Falcons' balanced offensive attack, featuring running back Terion Stewart's 674 rushing yards and Harold Fannin's 1,032 receiving yards, will keep the Western Michigan defense off-balance. Additionally, Bowling Green's momentum from their three-game winning streak, including a convincing road victory over Central Michigan, demonstrates their current form and confidence. With Western Michigan coming off a deflating loss to Northern Illinois and potentially missing key offensive weapon Kenneth Womack, the Falcons are well-positioned to extend their winning streak and solidify their position in the MAC standings.

Final Western Michigan-Bowling Green Predictions & Pick

Final Western Michigan-Bowling Green Predictions & Pick: Bowling Green -8.5 (-105), Under 58.5 (-110)