It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Western Michigan-Michigan State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Western Michigan Michigan State.

The Michigan State Spartans know that they have a real opportunity to do something special this season. Purdue dominated the Big Ten the past few seasons with Zach Edey in the middle, the riddle other Big Ten teams couldn't solve. Now that Edey is gone, Purdue is a lot more vulnerable. More broadly and notably, there is no clear-cut dominant team in the Big Ten. Oregon is good, Illinois is good, UCLA is good, but there is no great team. Michigan State has a chance to step into the middle of everything and make a run at a conference championship under veteran coach Tom Izzo.

The Spartans have shown at times that they are capable of being really good. They beat North Carolina on a neutral floor. They beat Colorado. They won two early-season Big Ten games, making them one of only three teams in the conference to be 2-0 in the league standings at this point. Michigan State is 10-2 through its first 12 games and has a chance to make a run at a high NCAA Tournament seed. Tom Izzo is one of the best college basketball coaches of the 21st century, but he has struggled over the past few seasons compared to his glory years. If Izzo wants to remind everyone that he still has his fastball and can coach at an elite level, this might be the team to do it, in a year when the Big Ten is wide open. The Spartans get one more tune-up before they embark on the heart of their Big Ten basketball schedule.

Here are the Western Michigan-Michigan State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Western Michigan-Michigan State Odds

Western Michigan: +27.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +4000

Michigan State: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -30000

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Western Michigan vs Michigan State

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Western Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is enormous, and it's easy to think that Michigan State — with the grueling, taxing Big Ten basketball schedule in front of the Spartans over the next two and a half months — will downshift and not try especially hard to win this game. We get this kind of situation a lot in late December, just before the start of the meat of the conference season. Some teams really crank it up, but a lot of teams jog through these games without 100-percent intensity.

On Sunday in the Big Ten, Purdue did not cover the spread at home versus Toledo. Indiana did not cover the spread at home versus Winthrop. Plenty of power conference teams do not manage to cover larger spreads, and with the number at 27.5, there's ample room for Western Michigan to cover.

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

If the Spartans do play hard, they will cover. Illinois beat Chicago State by 53 points on Sunday in the Big Ten, and Illinois was giving 39.5 points. It still covered comfortably. Michigan also covered a large spread comfortably by playing to its potential against Western Kentucky. If Michigan State follows the same script, it won't even sweat the cover.

Final Western Michigan-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Western Michigan, but we recommend staying away from this game.

Final Western Michigan-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Western Michigan +27.5