Westin Wilson is on a mission. The rising UFC featherweight star recently sat down with RG to discuss the mental transformation that catalyzed his first UFC victory and his ambitious plans for the future.

The fighter's candid conversation shed light on his unique approach to the sport, his collaborative training with UFC veteran Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, and his strategic matchmaking aspirations.

Wilson's journey in the UFC has been marked by a significant shift in his mental approach. After two initial fights in the promotion, he secured a submission victory in his third outing, a testament to his newfound relaxed attitude towards the outcome.

“I didn't care if I won, lost. It didn't matter,” Wilson revealed. “I was perfectly content saying, if I lose that fight, I'm retiring.”

Expand Tweet

This mindset, far from being defeatist, liberated him from the pressure that had potentially hindered his previous performances. “Two things can be true at once,” he explained. “Like I want to win, but also I don't care what happens.”

Training with Wonderboy

A key factor in Wilson's development has been his collaboration with Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. “We had a blast that fight camp,” Wilson said. “We worked on a lot of different things. I was able to help him with some grappling aspects of the fight and striking wise as well.”

The synergy between the two fighters is evident. “It's cool having a teammate like that who understands my style, understands my flow and vice versa,” Wilson explained.

Wilson's time away from the octagon has been dedicated to expanding his skill set. “I've been working on a ton of new things,” he shared. “I've got some new little tricks that are really clicking in the gym right now.”

When discussing potential future opponents, Wilson expressed a strategic approach. “I preferably like to fight a grappler so I can show a different skill set than I've shown in my other fights,” he stated. Names like Erik Silva, AJ Cunningham, and even veteran grappler Ryan Hall were mentioned as potential opponents.

Wilson's UFC journey has garnered him a global fanbase. He recounted surprising interactions with fans from Indonesia and Brazil. “I was getting a ton of like Indonesian fans sending me like skull and crossbones and then the Indonesian flag and all that,” he shared.

As for his next appearance in the octagon, Wilson is eyeing early 2025, potentially sharing a card with his training partner, Wonderboy Thompson.

As Westin Wilson continues to evolve both mentally and physically, the UFC featherweight division has been put on notice. With his newfound mental clarity, diverse skill set, and strategic approach to matchmaking, Wilson is poised to make significant waves in the promotion. Fans can look forward to seeing a more relaxed, yet paradoxically more dangerous, Westin Wilson in the octagon in the near future.