‘I felt like we were just back in the old days’: Travis Etienne speaks out on return to action with Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

Travis Etienne had to wait a year to get to work with the Jacksonville Jaguars. A Lisfranc injury kept the running back sidelined for all of last season. Now, he is healthy and ready to get to work in the NFL and with his college teammate, Trevor Lawrence.

Etienne rushed for 23 yards on nine attempts and had a 10-yard reception in Jacksonville’s 24-13 preseason loss to the Cleveland Browns. According to Gene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union, Etienne said that he simply felt food to be back on the field with Lawrence and the Jaguars offense.

“It felt good to be back there, period,” Etienne said after the Jaguars’ preseason debut. “I felt like we were just back in the old days.” He looked explosive and quick in the playing time he got, which is a great sign for Jacksonville.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said he was pleased with what he saw from the young running back. “He stayed disciplined in his path, in his track, and I thought maybe sometimes he got a little antsy and tried to make some moves that probably weren’t there,” Pederson said of Etienne. He added that the 23-year-old still has to get some work to do but understands the situation he is working back from.

Lawrence said that he was pumped to see his fellow former Clemson star with him. “He was hurt and rehabbing last year, working hard to get back. He made some great plays. He’s going to help us a lot.” The two of them will look to get the Jaguars back into playoff contention, though it still may take a while.

Etienne will likely occupy the RB2 spot behind veteran James Robinson. Whatever his role is, he should be a big help to the Jaguars as they look to build around Lawrence.