With seven games left in the 2023 season, it's time for Justin Fields to prove that he's ready to be the Bears QB1 of the future

After spending four weeks on the sideline with a dislocated right thumb, Justin Fields will be returning to as the Chicago Bears starting quarterback this week against the Detroit Lions. Fields' return comes ahead of what is arguably the most important seven-game stretch of his three-year NFL career. In fact, you could make the case that Justin Fields' entire Bears career could come down to how well he performs these next seven games. And that means even though there will be no games with playoff implications, and nor any games with serious stakes related to the NFL Draft (thanks again, Carolina!), this is one of the most critical stretches in the recent history of the NFL's longest-tenured franchise… the franchise that I've been a fan of for my entire life.

Selfishly, I actually hope that the bar will be set pretty low for Justin Fields these next seven weeks. Now I know some of the numbers are pretty grisly, like the 6-25 record as a starter, the 32 fumbles, the 417 times he's been sacked (that's an estimate), but if you've watched as much of the Bears and thought about the team as often as I have for the last two and a half seasons, I'd be willing to bet that you've probably arrived at the same conclusion I have: the glimpses of greatness are there, and although it's inconsistent, we've never had someone with the ceiling that Justin Fields has playing quarterback for our team.

Given that this is unapologetically my position, you can imagine that I was quite pleased this morning when I read the following, courtesy of Ian Rapoport of NFL Network: