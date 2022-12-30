By Joe Fragano · 3 min read

It wasn’t perfect, but the Cowboys took care of business in Nashville. Most significant about Dallas’ Week 17 win over the Tennessee Titans is that it keeps the pressure on Philadelphia to go out and win the division for themselves. Dallas’ division championship hopes are still alive for the moment. This is a look at all of Dallas’ remaining playoff scenarios after the win over Tennessee.

The Cowboys still need help to win the NFC East. Philadelphia’s penultimate opponents of the regular season are the struggling New Orleans Saints, followed by the New York Giants in Week 18, both in Philly. Since the Cowboys kept their divisional hopes alive for another week, let’s take a look at their possible opponents in the first round if the Eagles lose three straight to end the year and the Cowboys win out. To be the top seed in the NFC the Cowboys need to first beat Washington in the season finale. Then they need the Eagles to lose out, the Vikings to lose or tie to either Green Bay or Chicago, and the San Francisco 49’ers to lose or tie to either Las Vegas or Arizona. If all that plays out, the Cowboys will sit atop the NFC awaiting the lowest remaining seed from the Wild Card round.

Even if the Cowboys win the NFC East, they would be the third seed if both Minnesota and San Francisco won out. Dallas would then host the seventh seed in the Wild Card round. At the moment, that’s the Washington Commanders, but the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers all have a chance to sneak into the postseason as the second Wild Card. If only one of either Minnesota or San Francisco won out, Dallas would likely host the New York Giants in the first round.

Now onto a much more likely scenario in which the Eagles handle business in one of their last two games of the regular season. The Cowboys would tumble down to the fifth seed where they would travel to face the winners of the NFC South in round one. Right now that’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady still needs to win at least one more game to clinch a playoff berth. The Panthers are nipping at Tampa Bay’s heel’s one game behind them in the standings with a win over Brady and the Bucs already in the books. The Panthers are set to take on the Bucs Sunday afternoon in Tampa Bay. Even if Carolina wins, the Panthers would still need to beat New Orleans in Week 18. The only way the Saints can win the NFC South is they win out if the Buccaneers lose out against Carolina and the Atlanta Falcons.

Philadelphia can eliminate a lot of questions with a win over the struggling Saints on Sunday. Nevertheless, the Cowboys’ chances of hosting a playoff game are still alive after knocking off the Titans on the road. Cowboys nation will have their eyes on the Eagles this weekend to see if America’s Team will have anything to play for in Week 18 or if the starters will get some rest before the postseason.