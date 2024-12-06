For the past two seasons, Ed Reed's name has appeared in many conversations surrounding head coaching vacancies around the HBCU world. The chatter isn't irrelevant. He wants to be a college coach. Last season Ed Reed even made his interest known in the open Texas Southern job.

“@TXSOTigers can we talk #football,” Reed posted on his X account.

Reed's desire to become an HBCU coach is marked by his short stint at Bethune-Cookman University in January 2023. Reed was announced as the coach of the Wildcats in December 2022, weeks after Deion Sanders departed Jackson State University to helm the Colorado Buffaloes. Reed was anticipated to bring the same level of energy and excitement to the HBCU scene that he garnered throughout his legendary career with the University of Miami and the Baltimore Ravens, a legacy that solidifies his place in football history.

His stint, however, was marred in controversy. Reed posted a video criticizing the state of Bethune-Cookman University's campus following Hurricane Ian. The video sent ripples through the HBCU community, leading him to ultimately apologize. The damage was already done, as Bethune-Cookman decided not to resume contract talks with the Pro Football Hall of Famer, sending his college coaching career in flux.

“While we appreciated the initial interest in our football program displayed by Mr. Reed during the course of recent weeks, we are also mindful of the qualities and attributes that must be exhibited by our institutional personnel during what has been uniquely challenging times for our campus as we recover from the impact of two hurricanes during this past fall semester,” the statement read.

Despite his tenure at Bethune-Cookman ending in controversy and his inability to find a head coaching job in the HBCU space at the time of this writing, he still has pushed on. He's continued to give his thoughts about HBCU athletics, even appearing at the Bayou Classic on Saturday. On Edgerrin James's podcast Create The Life he gave his thoughts on HBCUs being used as a farming system for talented recruits before the transition to Power Five programs.

“I was at BCU and I understood it's a farm. Everything from high school up is a farm bro. In a farm, we've been in the farm, you know I'm saying…And that's a recruiting tool. You got to know you're going to lose kids….every coach, you're going to lose kids. You're going to lose kids. They're going to transfer. They ain't gonna play. That's part of it. It can't affect [how you] develop them, developing those kids and cheating those kids. I told those kids. If somebody comes to get you to run Power 5, man, go. I want you to go. I've been through this ****.”

Reed seems to have an understanding of the college football landscape and he's shown his immense football intelligence on many occasions both during his career and even in his post-NFL life. But, many HBCU supporters have expressed apprehension in Reed coming into the space, especially after the Bethune-Cookman situation and his subsequent behavior in his exclusive interview on Roland Martin Unfiltered in January 2023.

There isn't any doubt that Reed could land a coaching job in the HBCU space and build a program. I doubt anyone believes that he wouldn't be able to build an all-star coaching staff around him and land big-time recruits and transfers that could immediately produce winning to any program. I also believe that Reed should indeed get another opportunity, just like I believe Michael Vick should be seriously considered as a candidate at Norfolk State.

Ed Reed needs to reassess his perspective on HBCU life and refine his goals as he pursues his ambition of becoming a head coach. There is absolutely no problem with advocating for students and calling for change. Any support Reed could offer to strengthen the institution’s athletic program would be invaluable, leaving a lasting legacy that endures long after his time as coach. But, how you go about these things matter.

Ed Reed, there's no need to position yourself as the savior of HBCU football. Instead, focus on contributing where you can. Your presence alone will shine a spotlight on the space. Prioritize building the best team possible and let your impact speak for itself. I'd assume that Reed's would've grown and learned his lesson from how he handled his time at Bethune-Cookman University. But, he has to act on his growth and assure that he can work complicity with students, alumni, fans, and supporters of the institution would that decide to bring him on board.

And, as I would advise any former player looking to become a head coach an an HBCU or otherwise, follow the model that Eddie George has pioneered at Tennessee State. George's hire garnered attention and commanded headlines but his four-year tenure with the Tigers has been marked by incremental success that ultimately led to a share of the OVC-Big South Championship and an appearance in the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

He's also made his voice heard as an advocate for Tennessee State and the chronic underfunding that the institution has undergone for decades. He developed a level of understanding and became an advocate for his new HBCU home.

“I have a vested interest [in this] clearly. This is bigger than the athletic program,” George said on Tennessee State's fight to secure the money from the state that's owed. “It’s $2.1 billion dollars that could really help this university become elite. I don’t know why it’s been so long. I think we can look across the board holistically across the country at every HBCU and see they have been underfunded. Let’s call it what it is — systemic racism. I think the opportunity now is to rectify this situation and figure out how we could write this wrong.”

Reed could certainly do the same thing, with his membership in Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated showing his dedication to the community and civic engagement. If Ed Reed truly wants to be an HBCU coach he has to remember that the how matters just as much as the why. If he understands that, I'm sure he will find a job in the HBCU space and start a phenomenal second act of his football career.