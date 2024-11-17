Baltimore Ravens legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Ed Reed has been initiated as a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated. The fraternity announced his membership into the organization on their social media accounts on Saturday evening.

“We would like to welcome NFL Legend and Hall of Fame player Ed Reed into the bond! Reed is a Fall 24 initiative of Grambling (LA) Alumni,” the post said.

On January 5, 1911, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated was founded on the campus of Indiana University by ten college students: Elder Watson Diggs, Byron K. Armstrong, John M. Lee, Henry T. Asher, Marcus P. Blakemore, Guy L. Grant, Paul W. Caine, George W. Edmonds, Ezra D. Alexander, and Edward G. Irvin.

The fraternity was originally known as Kappa Alpha Nu, this was a possible homage to the Black students of the Alpha Kappa Nu Fraternity founded at Indiana University in 1903. Kappa Alpha Nu became the first fraternity incorporated in the United States on May 15, 1911, after being granted a charter by the Indiana Secretary of State.

Reed’s membership in Kappa Alpha Psi adds another achievement to his legacy. He played for University of Miami for four years, being a key part of their National Championship winning team in 2001. He graduated from The U with a degree in Liberal Arts in 2001.

Reed had a brief and short lived run at head coaching as he was hired in principle to become head coach of the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats. The union was short-lived and Reed has long desired to get another shot at coaching at another program.

Also a part of Reed’s alumni chapter is Grambling State University head men’s basketball coach Donte Jackson. Jackson led the Tigers to a SWAC Championship and an appearance in the First Four tournament and First Round of the March Madness tournament.

The success of Grambling even drew the praise of Vice President Kamala Harris, who called Jackson and the team to congratulate them.